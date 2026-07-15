Former Arsenal and Chelsea Star Lauds Eliud Kipchoge after Inspirational Outing in Brazil

The two-time Premier League winner has showered praise on the legendary marathoner who continues to inspire the world through running.

‎Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has received high praise for his work from ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian.

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‎Kipchoge and Willian met in Brazil where the two-time Olympic champion competed in the Porto Alegre marathon on Sunday.

‎The five-time Berlin Marathon winner finished 12th in the second stop of his tour, dubbed Eliud’s Running World, after clocking 2:18:42, almost 10 minutes behind winner Ouria Zineddine of Morocco, who crossed the line first in 2:08:52.

‎Following his race, Kipchoge has been making visits to various places in the Brazilian city while meeting a number of people to spread his message of running and among those who met him is two-time Premier League winner Willian.

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‎"It was a true honour to meet you Eliud. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for sports," Willian said via a social media post.

‎"Your discipline, humility and greatness have inspired millions around the world. You are a true legend."

‎Game Recognizes Game

‎Kipchoge was equally thrilled, lauding the former Brazil star for being an inspiration to children in his country and around the world.

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‎"It was a great honour to meet you too my friend. Let's keep inspiring kids in Brazil and around the world."

‎Now 37, Willian plays for Porto Alegre-based Gremio after a career that took him to Europe in 2007, first with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, before moving to Russia and then Chelsea in 2013, where he became a household name.

‎In his seven year stay at Chelsea, he won five trophies, among them two Premier League crowns, before moving to Arsenal for the 2020-21 season and then one year back in Brazil at Corinthians before returning to London to play for Fulham in 2022.

‎Kipchoge, meanwhile, will be looking to inspire more people during the next race of his global tour in Melbourne, Australia in October.

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