Advertisement

Former Arsenal and Chelsea Star Lauds Eliud Kipchoge after Inspirational Outing in Brazil

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:01 - 15 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Eliud Kipchoge and Willianin Brazil. Image: Willian/Instagram
The two-time Premier League winner has showered praise on the legendary marathoner who continues to inspire the world through running.
Advertisement

‎Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has received high praise for his work from ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian.

Advertisement

‎Kipchoge and Willian met in Brazil where the two-time Olympic champion competed in the Porto Alegre marathon on Sunday.

‎The five-time Berlin Marathon winner finished 12th in the second stop of his tour, dubbed Eliud’s Running World, after clocking 2:18:42, almost 10 minutes behind winner Ouria Zineddine of Morocco, who crossed the line first in 2:08:52.

‎Following his race, Kipchoge has been making visits to various places in the Brazilian city while meeting a number of people to spread his message of running and among those who met him is two-time Premier League winner Willian.

Advertisement

‎"It was a true honour to meet you Eliud. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for sports," Willian said via a social media post.

‎"Your discipline, humility and greatness have inspired millions around the world. You are a true legend."

‎Game Recognizes Game

‎Kipchoge was equally thrilled, lauding the former Brazil star for being an inspiration to children in his country and around the world.

Advertisement

‎"It was a great honour to meet you too my friend. Let's keep inspiring kids in Brazil and around the world."

‎Now 37, Willian plays for Porto Alegre-based Gremio after a career that took him to Europe in 2007, first with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, before moving to Russia and then Chelsea in 2013, where he became a household name.

‎In his seven year stay at Chelsea, he won five trophies, among them two Premier League crowns, before moving to Arsenal for the 2020-21 season and then one year back in Brazil at Corinthians before returning to London to play for Fulham in 2022.

‎Kipchoge, meanwhile, will be looking to inspire more people during the next race of his global tour in Melbourne, Australia in October.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Harambee Starlets: Relief as Truce is Reached After Protest Over Delayed Allowances
Football
15.07.2026
Harambee Starlets: Relief as Truce is Reached After Protest Over Delayed Allowances
Lamine Yamal's Barcelona Home Targeted in Attempted Robbery After Spain's World Cup Win Over France
Football
15.07.2026
Lamine Yamal's Barcelona Home Targeted in Attempted Robbery After Spain's World Cup Win Over France
N’Golo Kante: Heartbreaking End for ‘Mr Nice Guy’ as He Exits World Cup Without Playing a Single Minute
Football
15.07.2026
N’Golo Kante: Heartbreaking End for ‘Mr Nice Guy’ as He Exits World Cup Without Playing a Single Minute
‘My Back is Gone’ - Arsenal Starring at Potential Setback as Key Defender Makes Worrying Statement
Football
15.07.2026
‘My Back is Gone’ - Arsenal Starring at Potential Setback as Key Defender Makes Worrying Statement
Harambee Starlets WAFCON squad
Football
15.07.2026
Harambee Starlets’ WAFCON Plans in Jeopardy as Players Stage Protest Over Unpaid Dues
WAFCON 2026: Why FKF Boss Wants Harambee Starlets to Emulate Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars
Football
15.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: Why FKF Boss Wants Harambee Starlets to Emulate Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars