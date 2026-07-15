Former Arsenal and Chelsea Star Lauds Eliud Kipchoge after Inspirational Outing in Brazil
Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has received high praise for his work from ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian.
Kipchoge and Willian met in Brazil where the two-time Olympic champion competed in the Porto Alegre marathon on Sunday.
The five-time Berlin Marathon winner finished 12th in the second stop of his tour, dubbed Eliud’s Running World, after clocking 2:18:42, almost 10 minutes behind winner Ouria Zineddine of Morocco, who crossed the line first in 2:08:52.
Following his race, Kipchoge has been making visits to various places in the Brazilian city while meeting a number of people to spread his message of running and among those who met him is two-time Premier League winner Willian.
"It was a true honour to meet you Eliud. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for sports," Willian said via a social media post.
"Your discipline, humility and greatness have inspired millions around the world. You are a true legend."
Game Recognizes Game
Kipchoge was equally thrilled, lauding the former Brazil star for being an inspiration to children in his country and around the world.
"It was a great honour to meet you too my friend. Let's keep inspiring kids in Brazil and around the world."
Now 37, Willian plays for Porto Alegre-based Gremio after a career that took him to Europe in 2007, first with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, before moving to Russia and then Chelsea in 2013, where he became a household name.
In his seven year stay at Chelsea, he won five trophies, among them two Premier League crowns, before moving to Arsenal for the 2020-21 season and then one year back in Brazil at Corinthians before returning to London to play for Fulham in 2022.
Kipchoge, meanwhile, will be looking to inspire more people during the next race of his global tour in Melbourne, Australia in October.