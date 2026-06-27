Elaine Thompson-Herah Sparks Concerns Despite Grand Return to Europe with Meeting Record

The Jamaican sprint legend has revealed that she is still dealing with a number of challenges as she works to return to her best, having struck a meeting record in Zagreb.

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah signaled a powerful return to form, winning the women's 100m at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb with a season's best time of 10.91 seconds.

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The Jamaican sprint icon, who has been sidelined from European competition for two years due to an Achilles injury, delivered a commanding performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour event on Friday, June 26. Her time also set a new meeting record.

Thompson-Herah faced a strong field, with fellow Jamaican Brianna Lyston finishing a close second in 10.94, and Poland's Ewa Swoboda taking third with a time of 10.98. Both Lyston and Swoboda also achieved season-best times in the fast-paced final.

Despite her victory, Thompson-Herah revealed she was managing a minor hamstring issue. "I would say it was hard... I'm having a little hamstring issue, but I'm just grateful that there was no pain," she said after the race. "I was running with my hamstring and not my brain. So I'm healthy, I'm happy that I crossed the line without any pain, so I'm grateful."

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Slow Rebuilding Phase for Thompson-Herah

Elaine Thompson-Herah won in Zagreb, her first race in Europe in two years. Image: Imago

The double-double Olympic champion was not leading at the 60-meter mark but unleashed a powerful surge in the final 40 meters to overtake her rivals and claim the win.

This victory marks a significant step in the comeback of the second-fastest woman in history. Her 10.91 improves upon the 10.92 she ran in April as she works to reclaim her spot at the pinnacle of sprinting. Her personal best remains a blistering 10.54.

"I'm satisfied, I'm just rebuilding back, doing some races. I don't care about the time, I just care about execution," Thompson-Herah explained. "I'm still working on small stuff. This win is a small and a big win."

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The 33-year-old, who famously won both the 100m and 200m titles at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, emphasized that her current focus is on a steady return to form rather than immediate championship glory.