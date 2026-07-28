Edmund Serem Reveals Father's Timely Message That Ended His Doubts Before Commonwealth Games Gold

Edmund Serem revealed how his father's encouragement helped him overcome self-doubt to win Commonwealth Games gold before explaining his Viktor Gyokeres-inspired celebration.

Edmund Serem has revealed how his father, Joseph Serem, inspired him with timely words of wisdom that helped erase his doubts before he stormed to gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

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The reigning World Under-20 3000m steeplechase champion unleashed a devastating finishing kick to win the title in 8:18.23, holding off fellow Kenyans Simon Koech and Leonard Bett, who settled for silver and bronze in 8:18.59 and 8:21.63 respectively.

Despite entering the final as one of the favourites, Serem admitted he was uncertain about his chances because of the quality of the field.

However, a phone call from his father just an hour before the race transformed his mindset, giving him the confidence he needed to believe victory was within reach.

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Edmund Serem Reveals What Sparked His Confidence

Speaking after the race, Edmund Serem expressed his delight after securing the men's 3000m steeplechase title on his Commonwealth Games debut, saying the victory was a special moment not only for him but also for his family and the entire country.

Serem revealed that his father had been in constant contact with him in the build-up to the final, calling him several times.

He explained that his father also sent him a lengthy message filled with encouragement, reminding him to stay composed over the barriers, execute his race plan with confidence, and remain focused from start to finish.

Beyond the tactical advice, Serem said his father offered prayers for his success and ended the conversation with heartfelt words of encouragement and reassurance, leaving him feeling motivated and emotionally uplifted before stepping onto the track.

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Serem admitted that he had not gone into the race convinced he would emerge victorious because of the exceptional quality of the field.

He pointed to the presence of world champion Geordie Beamish and fellow Kenyan Simon Koech, who had recently broken the eight-minute barrier, as reasons he viewed a podium finish as a realistic target rather than the gold medal.

“Today I’m very happy; I’ve won my title in my first Commonwealth Games. I know my family and all Kenyans are happy; more so, we went for a clean sweep for Kenya. I had like 20 calls from my father, even one hour ago, before we went to the call room,” Edmund Serem revealed.

“I talked to him, and he wrote me a very long message encouraging me to clear the water barriers and take off, and he also prayed for me. The last thing that he told me was, ‘Go, my son, go for it. I love you.’

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“I was not sure because the field was very strong; we had the world champion (Geordie) Beamish, and we also had Simon Koech, who recently ran under eight minutes, so I was seeing myself on the podium, but I was not sure if I was going to win. I was sure in the last lap.”

Edmund Serem: Viktor Gyokeres Celebration and Why Arsenal Should Sign Vinicius Jr.

Serem further explained that his celebration was inspired by his admiration for Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, whom he described as the best centre-forward in world football.

Although he has never had the opportunity to meet the Swedish international, the Commonwealth Games champion said he hopes that will change in the future and revealed that he plans to attend an Arsenal match during his off-season.

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The steeplechase star also joked that Arsenal should strengthen their squad further by signing Vinícius Júnior.

He quipped that if the club could not afford the Brazilian winger's transfer fee, it should ask supporters to chip in, adding that fans, including himself, would gladly contribute to help make the move happen.

“My celebration is about my favourite Arsenal footballer (Viktor Gyokeres), the best striker in the world. I have never met him, but maybe one of these days it will happen. I’m planning to go to one match during my off-season,” Edmund Serem said.