Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Fallout: Just a 'Cry Baby' or Has He Really Been Disrespected?

The Portugal legend left the national team’s camp over his bench role but his conduct has divided opinion among fans and observers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sudden departure from Portugal's national team training camp, vowing that he will eventually explain the circumstances behind his unexpected exit.

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The veteran captain's decision comes amid mounting speculation over friction with head coach Jorge Jesus, despite the manager's recent efforts to publicly dismiss talk of a training ground fallout.

Ronaldo, who had contemplated stepping away from international duty following the World Cup before deciding to continue his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, was initially named in Jesus' 25-man Nations League squad and started their opening fixture against Wales.

However, tensions surfaced during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Norway in Oslo, where the Al-Nassr forward remained an unused substitute. At the final whistle, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star walked straight down the tunnel rather than joining his teammates to salute the travelling supporters.

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Addressing reporters ahead of Thursday's match against Denmark, Jesus attempted to defuse the situation, explaining that frustrated reactions are standard in football.

Jesus Attempts to Diffuse Tensions

"There was no incident whatsoever," Jesus stated. "Any player—and I was a player myself—when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no one is happy about that."

The manager added that he had informed Ronaldo beforehand that he would start on the bench with the possibility of appearing as a substitute. "Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," Jesus said, while also denying reports that the 41-year-old had refused to train on Tuesday, clarifying that he had been assigned individual mobility and strengthening sessions instead.

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Nonetheless, Jesus maintained that AC Milan forward Goncalo Ramos, who scored the winning goal against Norway, would continue to be preferred in the starting lineup against Denmark. "If I need him, he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't," Jesus noted regarding Ronaldo.

Tensions escalated when Ronaldo was spotted leaving Copenhagen's Parken Stadium alongside backroom staff rather than participating in team training on the pitch. Shortly after, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed his departure on social media.

"After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp," Ronaldo wrote. "In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave."

How Ronaldo is Tarnishing His Legacy

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Ronaldo concluded his message by wishing the squad well in their upcoming fixtures.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) subsequently confirmed the forward's exit, stating that preparations for matches against Denmark and Norway will proceed with the remaining 24 squad members as the team stays focused on its competitive objectives.

Following that exit, his sister has slammed Jesus for lacking respect for the five-time Champions League winner but is it time for both player and team to go separate ways?

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Ronaldo has already raked up an incredible 234 appearances for Portugal and is his country’s all-time top scorer with 146 goals, winning Euro 2016 and the National League.