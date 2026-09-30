Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Portugal Training, Crisis Meeting Called After Broken Promise

The Portugal captain was left upset after coach Jorge Jesus failed to honour his promise, leading to tensions that have necessitated clear-the-air talks.

Tensions within the Portuguese national team have reached boiling point, prompting Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença to arrange urgent crisis talks with manager Jorge Jesus and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The rift intensified after Ronaldo remained an unused substitute throughout Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway. The decision left the veteran forward visibly frustrated on the bench, facing a benching ordeal he had not experienced at international level in nearly two decades.

The discontent carried into Tuesday's training camp in Malmo, Sweden. Ronaldo skipped the squad's collective session, opting instead to return to the team hotel to work out privately in the gym. While the federation officially claimed that Malmo FC’s facilities lacked the specific equipment required for his personalised regime, the atmosphere around the camp told a different story.

Prior to the session at the Eleda Stadium, Ronaldo made a brief appearance on the pitch roughly half an hour early, exchanged a few short words with Jesus, and quickly departed. Jesus later attempted to downplay any rift, insisting: "I speak to Cristiano Ronaldo every single day, every minute."

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The friction follows an admission by Jesus that he had broken a pre-match promise to the Al-Nassr striker.

Jesus Admits Broken Promise

"I did not realise he was upset," Jesus said after the Norway fixture. "Only he can answer that. Leaving him out does not mean I do not rely on him. In fact, before the match, I told him: 'You won't start, but I will bring you on.' Football imposes its own dynamics, and during the game there was no justification to make a change in attack, especially with a match in Denmark ahead where he could be the first choice."

The current fallout stands in sharp contrast to Ronaldo's public pledge just days earlier, following heavy criticism of his performance in the 1-0 win over Wales.

"I am here to help, whether I play or not," Ronaldo stated last week. "I am just one among many. It has always been that way and it will remain so. I will do whatever the coach asks of me: play, come off, or not play at all. The honour of representing Portugal comes before anything else."

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With harmony threatened ahead of the upcoming clash in Denmark, the FPF hierarchy has intervened.