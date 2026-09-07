Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will play on the same side for Carlos Tevez's testimonial. Image: Imago

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will play on the same side for Carlos Tevez's testimonial. Image: Imago

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Set to Play for the Same Team After Historic Agreement

The two football greats will share the same dressing room in a testimonial match for one of their friends and ex-teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will turn out for the same side for the first time ever in a testimonial match for one of their former teammates and friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlos Tevez, the former Argentina, Manchester United and Juventus striker, has announced plans for a historic testimonial match, revealing that he has received commitments from both Messi and Ronaldo to play on the same team.

The former Argentina international is organising the farewell game for December 2026 in Buenos Aires, with Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera stadium as the likely venue. Tevez, who played alongside Messi for the Argentine national team and with Ronaldo at United, aims to unite two of the sport's all-time greats for a truly unique event.

Tevez shared his ambition to give fans a final chance to see the two legends share a pitch wearing the same colours. "They are the two greatest players of all time," the former striker explained, noting that he was particularly persistent in his request to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historic Moment in the Offing

According to Tevez, his goal was simply to see the two forwards in the same locker room for a symbolic match.

He stated that the Portuguese star accepted the invitation first, followed by Messi giving his own approval. If the agreements hold, the event is poised to be one of the most memorable football occasions of 2026.

The match will mark a significant personal moment for Tevez, who is looking to cap a storied career that included successful spells at Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus.

Advertisement

Advertisement