Portugal Coach Breaks Silence on Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours After Norway Bench Role

Portugal’s coach has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo after the captain was left on the bench against Norway.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has moved swiftly to quell rumours of internal friction with Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the veteran forward's absence from the pitch is strictly down to pre-planned squad management rather than a dressing-room fallout.

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Speculation ignited after Ronaldo spent all 90 minutes on the bench during Portugal's victory over Norway. Despite going through touchline warm-ups, the captain was not brought on and was subsequently spotted training away from the main squad, triggering widespread media debate over his status.

A Mutual Agreement on Workload

Addressing the press ahead of the upcoming clash with Denmark, Jesus revealed that he had already discussed a clear fitness strategy with Ronaldo to manage his minutes across a demanding international break.

"I sat down with him, and together we established a plan just as we did with Bruno Fernandes," Jesus stated, as quoted by beIN Sports. "I told Cris beforehand that he would not be featuring against Norway or Denmark."

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Addressing why Ronaldo was sent to warm up if he was not intended to feature, Jesus conceded that the match scenario almost forced a rethink.

"The agreement was for him to rest across both games, but there was a possibility I might have called upon him in the closing stages. As the match played out, it wasn't required, so I kept him on the bench."

Dismissing Rumours of Training Discontent

The Portugal boss also categorically denied suggestions that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had staged a revolt by refusing to train with his teammates.

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Jesus explained that Ronaldo followed an individualised gym and conditioning program, mirroring the workload management routines the pair established while working together at club level in Saudi Arabia.

"The claim that he refused to train is impossible," Jesus stressed. "Do you think any player would refuse to train with the national team? Certainly not with Portugal."

The tactician also offered a sharp reminder regarding authority in the squad: "At a club, the president makes the ultimate decisions. In this team, I am the one in charge."

Defender Rúben Dias had earlier stepped in to downplay talk of discontent within the camp, defending his captain's character.

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"Frustration lasts 10, 15, or 20 seconds. It does not diminish in any way the commitment he has shown to our national team for more than 20 years."