Kenya’s Gaming Talent Takes Centre Stage as Red Bull Wings Cup Opens the Road to Miami

Red Bull is creating a platform for Kenyan gamers to compete, showcase their skills and win the chance to represent the country at the global finals in Miami.

Kenya’s gaming community continues to grow with a new generation of players turning gaming from a past time to a competitive pursuit.

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As interest continues to build in the space, opportunities for young gamers to test their skills, gain exposure and compete on a global stage are becoming important.

It is against this backdrop that Red Bull Wings Cup, Red Bull's first-ever global EA SPORTS FC 27 competition was developed which will bring together university students, casual and competitive gamers for a chance to compete for a place at the World Final in Miami in January 2027.

The competition will see players battle through two qualification pathways. In the University League, students will compete at universities and student gaming hubs in One-on-One Rush Mode, while the Open League will be played online.

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At the end of the qualification period, the top eight players from each league (16 total) will earn a place at the National Finals on November 7 at the Century Cinemax Sarit Centre, where they will compete to determine Kenya's ultimate EA SPORTS FC champion.

Kenya’s national winner will then take the competition to the global stage, representing the country at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Cup in Miami in January 2027 competing against other national winners from our participating countries.

Platform for Kenya’s Next Generation of Gamers

The activation forms part of Red Bull's wider focus on gaming culture and its ambition to create opportunities for players to compete at an international level. Through the Red Bull Wings Cup, the brand is bringing together gaming and football communities while building a pathway from local competition to the global stage.

“Red Bull Wings Cup is an exciting opportunity for Kenya’s top EA SPORTS FC players to go head-to-head, showcase their skills and compete for a chance to represent the country on the global stage,” said Johann Mackboush, Red Bull Wings Cup Sportive Director.

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“We’re looking forward to seeing these players' talent and competitive spirit as they battle it out for the national title and the chance to put Kenya on the map at the World Final in Miami. This competition is about giving our local gaming talent a platform to shine and show the world what they can do.”

Powering the Game Beyond the Screen

Kenyan fans will also get a new way to experience EA SPORTS FC with the launch of a limited-edition Red Bull can, featuring a unique code that can be scanned to unlock exclusive in-game rewards, including Red Bull player cards and season points.