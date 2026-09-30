Sabastian Sawe and Catherine Debrunner Set 2027 London Marathon Schedule in Rock, Paper, Scissors Showdown

Sabastian Sawe and Catherine Debrunner have helped determine the unusual schedule for the historic 2027 Double London Marathon.

Organisers have unveiled the elite race schedule for the unprecedented 2027 Double TCS London Marathon, with the timetable determined in an unconventional fashion by two of distance running's marquee names.

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Reigning 2026 champions and world record holders Sabastian Sawe and Catherine Debrunner faced off in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to decide the running order for the landmark one-off event.

The outcome sets the elite men’s open and wheelchair contests for Saturday, 24 April, before the elite women’s open and wheelchair fields take the spotlight on Sunday, 25 April.

Prospective competitors in the Championship and Good for Age qualifying tiers will be able to submit their applications starting tomorrow.

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Men’s Elite Races to Open Landmark London Weekend

London Marathon Events chief executive Hugh Brasher welcomed the resolution of the schedule, noting that separating the fields will maximise exposure for both divisions across the weekend.

“The 2027 Double TCS London Marathon is set to be a momentous, one-off spectacle, and having Sabastian and Catherine settle the timetable with a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors added a fantastic touch to the build-up,” Brasher said.

“We can now look forward to two premier days of elite action, with the men launching proceedings on Saturday, 24 April, and the women headlining on Sunday, 25 April. The atmosphere will certainly be far more cut-throat once the racing gets underway.”

Historic Spotlight for Women’s Marathon Running

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Brasher also highlighted a milestone format planned for the second day of competition, designed to showcase female distance athletes across all tiers.

“Staging the elite races across separate days gives us the platform to give these phenomenal athletes the dedicated coverage they deserve,” Brasher added.

Brasher said he was particularly looking forward to Sunday's start line, where female Championship competitors will position themselves directly behind the elite women’s pack for the first time in the event’s history.