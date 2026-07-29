David Beckham: How Man United Legend Earned More Than Quarter-Finalists Morocco at 2026 World Cup

The former Manchester United and England star was a huge draw for brands at the 2026 World Cup, seeing him earn more than most of the participating teams.

David Beckham has cemented his status as a commercial powerhouse, emerging as the top financial earner of the 2026 World Cup.

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The Manchester United and England icon significantly increased his already massive net worth by fronting a series of major global advertising campaigns throughout the tournament.

While Spain celebrated victory on the field, former England captain David Beckham has been dubbed the "real winner" of the 2026 World Cup, reportedly earning an incredible $22 million (Ksh2.8 billion).

According to a report from Marketing Made Clear via The Sun, the 51-year-old, who retired from football in 2013, remains one of the most marketable figures in sports, dominating commercial breaks during the competition.

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Market analysts tracked his extensive commercial activities, concluding that "Brand Beckham" secured the eight-figure sum through a wide array of endorsements. "Brands work with Beckham because he is dependable and recognisable," stated industry monitor Marketing Made Clear.

A Portfolio of Global Giants

The scope of Beckham's commercial presence during the World Cup was extraordinary for a retired athlete. He appeared in advertisements for a diverse range of products, from financial services to snack foods, in campaigns for Bank of America and Lay's crisps. His endorsement portfolio also featured prominent roles for American DIY retailer Home Depot, fast-food giant McDonald’s, and iconic beer brand Stella Artois.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede noted that the World Cup provides a unique platform for celebrities of Beckham's caliber to capitalise on their fame. "Brands are willing to spend tens of millions securing celebrities who can instantly grab attention during the commercial breaks because they know they’re reaching an audience of billions," Ede explained.

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Enduring Stardom and Family Fortunes

The Beckham family's commercial appeal extended beyond David, with his son Brooklyn also landing a significant deal. Brooklyn reportedly earned approximately $1 million (Ksh129 million) for an appearance in a DoorDash commercial that humorously referenced his family background. Nevertheless, Sir David remains the premier attraction for top-tier sponsors.

Analysis of the celebrity landscape during the tournament underscored Beckham's superior earning power. While music superstars like Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Blackpink's Lisa also saw substantial earnings from performances and streaming, Beckham's consistent visibility in advertising kept him at the center of the commercial action.

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This latest financial success, which adds to the £1.185 billion (Ksh203 billion) net worth he shares with his wife, Victoria, continues Beckham's legacy as Britain's first billionaire athlete. His illustrious playing career included league titles in England, Spain, the United States and France, along with a 1999 Champions League trophy with Manchester United. However, his post-playing career has proven even more lucrative.