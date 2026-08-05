Arsenal Make Bruno Guimaraes Breakthrough as Dream Transfer Target Becomes Reality

The Premier League champions have finally reached an agreement with Newcastle over the transfer of the Brazil midfielder who is set to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Newcastle United to sign captain Bruno Guimaraes for a fee of £75 million. The midfielder has been granted permission to travel for a medical ahead of the proposed move.

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Guimaraes had informed Newcastle's hierarchy earlier this summer of his desire to join the Premier League champions if a suitable offer was made. After an initial bid was turned down, the 28-year-old now appears set to complete his move to the Emirates.

The Brazilian international joined the Magpies from Lyon in 2022 for £40 million and has since made 195 appearances, contributing 31 goals. He has two years remaining on his contract, with the club holding an option for a third year.

Should the deal be finalised, Newcastle's earnings from player sales this summer will exceed £240 million. This follows the departures of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £69.3 million and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for £100 million, capping a turbulent summer at St James' Park that also saw manager Eddie Howe leave the club.

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Newcastle's Stance on the Transfer

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle were initially determined to keep Guimaraes and would have rejected all offers had the player expressed a desire to stay.

"Attempts to persuade Guimaraes otherwise were made and positive conversations were held, but he was insistent he wanted to leave because he felt this was his last big opportunity to win titles," Downie reported.

The transfer proceeded under two conditions: Guimaraes had to formally request the move, which he did respectfully, and the deal had to be on Newcastle's terms. The club was firm on their valuation, aiming for a fee that would be one of the highest ever paid for a player aged 28 or over.

Newcastle also required the situation to be handled professionally, with Guimaraes fulfilling his club duties by attending their training camp in Spain. The club feels the player complied with their demands, avoiding a repeat of last summer's situation where Alexander Isak refused to train before his move to Liverpool.

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Despite protracted negotiations, with Arsenal initially proposing a deal worth around £40-£45 million in June, Newcastle insists that good relations remain between the club and the player.

'A Statement Signing for Arsenal'

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew described the acquisition as a major statement of intent from the reigning champions.

"This is a statement signing for Arsenal. Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, if not the world, and from a position of strength, Arsenal have taken him from Newcastle," Yew commented.

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The arrival of Guimaraes significantly bolsters an already formidable Arsenal midfield. His addition provides manager Mikel Arteta with world-class depth alongside Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and others, allowing for rotation and tactical flexibility.

"It's a world-class midfield and if Arsenal weren't favourites for the title already, they are now," Yew added.