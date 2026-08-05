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Gor Mahia Unlock Multi-Million Reward After Sealing CECAFA Kagame Cup Final

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:01 - 05 August 2026
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Gor Mahia celebrate at the CECAFA Kagame Cup.
The Kenyan champions have guaranteed themselves a top cash prize following their run to the final of the regional tournament.
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Gor Mahia have assured themselves a morale-boosting cash incentive following their run to the CECAFA Kagame Cup final.

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The Kenyan champions eliminated Sudanese giants Al Hilal 8-7 on post-match penalties to seal their ticket after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Gor Mahia went ahead after 34 minutes when Al Hilal scored an own goal through Steven Ebuela but their lead lasted just 10 minutes before Ansumana Samura equalised. There was no separating the two sides in 90 minutes and even in extra time, necessitating the shootouts.

K’Ogalo prevailed in the penalties to seal a place in the final for the first time since 2015, keeping alive their hopes of ending their 41-year wait for a Kagame Cup title.

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What Gor Mahia Can Earn in Rwanda

Following their run to the final, Gor Mahia are assured at least Ksh2.6 million from the tournament as that is the worst they can earn.

At the tournament, which is making its return to Rwanda after a five-year hiatus, the champions will be awarded $30,000 (Ksh3.9 million), with the runners-up taking home $20,000 (Ksh2.6 million). A third-place finish will earn a team $10,000 (roughly Ksh1.3 million).

That means Gor Mahia are guaranteed Ksh2.6 million if they lose the final but will be motivated to go for the big prize which would see them earn their fourth title overall after triumphs in 1980, 1981 and 1985.

However, winning the title will not be easy for K’Ogalo as they are up against home side Rayon Sport, who have been flawless so far in the tournament, winning all their four matches en route to the final, while scoring seven goals and conceding just one.

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Gor Mahia will also remember that Rayon Sport handed them a 2-0 defeat just before the Kagame Cup kicked off although they will draw inspiration from their 5-0 thrashing of Rwandan side APR in their tournament opener.

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