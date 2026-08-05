Former Harambee Stars Striker Hails Nick Mwendwa, Hussein Mohammed for Transforming Kenyan Football

The former Harambee Stars captain has acknowledged recent progress in Kenyan football while outlining the areas he believes still need urgent attention.

Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech has credited former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and the current administration under Hussein Mohammed for transforming the management of the national team, while urging stakeholders to do more to improve player welfare and grassroots football.

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The retired Harambee Stars striker said the current generation of players enjoys better support than those of his era, but insisted that more investment is needed to help the sport reach greater heights.

Dennis Oliech Credits FKF Leadership for Improved Player Welfare

While calling for further reforms, Oliech acknowledged the strides made by successive FKF administrations in creating a better environment for the national team.

"When I look at the support and resources the current generation receives, they are much luckier than we were," he said as quoted by Citizen Digital.

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"I think both Nick Mwendwa during his tenure and the current administration under Hussein Mohammed have made significant improvements in how the national team is managed."

Dennis Oliech Calls for Better Salaries and Corporate Investment

Dennis Oliech further urged football stakeholders to prioritise player welfare, arguing that improved salaries and increased corporate sponsorship would help unlock the country's football potential.

He noted that many talented players struggle to build sustainable careers because of poor remuneration and limited financial support, calling on more companies to invest in local football.

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"To ensure our young, upcoming, and even current footballers have better careers, we must support them locally," Oliech stated.

"We have large corporations that can sponsor our clubs and players, enabling them to earn better salaries."

According to Dennis Oliech, improving players' earnings would not only motivate footballers but also raise the standard of the FKF Premier League by encouraging top talent to remain in Kenya for longer.

"First, player salaries must be improved," he explained. "Once that happens, I believe playing will become easier for them, and the game will gain more momentum. This will make our Kenyan league more attractive, encouraging players to stay rather than looking for greener pastures elsewhere."

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Grassroots Development Key to Kenya's Future

Oliech also stressed that Kenya's long-term success depends on investing in grassroots football, arguing that many gifted youngsters miss opportunities because they lack adequate facilities and support.

"We need to support these young players from the grassroots, where there is an abundance of talent, by providing them with resources and better playing conditions," he added.

"In doing so, we are not only developing them as individuals but also building a strong team for the future."

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Dennis Oliech concluded by encouraging aspiring footballers to combine talent with discipline if they hope to enjoy successful careers.

"My advice to young sportsmen and women is that as you aspire to achieve greatness, you must never forget that it is only possible through discipline," Oliech noted.