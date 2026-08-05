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CANAL+ Secures Exclusive UEFA Club Competition Rights Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 13:40 - 05 August 2026
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CANAL+ Secures Exclusive UEFA Club Competition Rights Across Sub-Saharan Africa
CANAL+ Secures Exclusive UEFA Club Competition Rights Across Sub-Saharan Africa
The new deal will give football fans across Sub-Saharan Africa expanded access to Europe's biggest club competitions over the next four seasons.
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CANAL+ has announced the acquisition of exclusive rights to broadcast all UEFA men's club competitions across Sub-Saharan Africa from mid-2027 through to 2031.

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The agreement covers the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in all languages across more than 40 countries, giving subscribers access to Europe's biggest club competitions over four seasons.

Fans will be able to watch some of the world's biggest clubs from England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Portugal, featuring stars such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Serhou Guirassy, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo, Nicolas Jackson, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise, Achraf Hakimi and Harry Kane.

Coverage to Expand Across English- and French-Speaking Africa

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In English- and Portuguese-speaking markets, SuperSport will continue as the exclusive home of UEFA men's club competitions, reinforcing its position as the region's leading sports broadcaster.

For French-speaking Africa, the agreement marks the return of full UEFA Champions League coverage on CANAL+ Sport channels. It also brings the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League to the platform for the first time on an exclusive basis in French.

The new rights package further strengthens CANAL+'s football offering, which already includes competitions such as the Betway Premiership, Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Ligue 1 and the ongoing TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

The partnership with UC3 cements CANAL+'s ambition to remain the leading destination for premium sports content across the region.

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Maxime Saada, CEO of CANAL+, welcomed the agreement, describing it as another major milestone for the company.

"We are very proud of this new partnership, which gives us exclusive rights to all UEFA Men's Club competitions across more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. For four seasons, until 2031, our subscribers will enjoy the thrill of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League biggest matches. Today, CANAL+ offers the most attractive sports line-up across Sub-Saharan Africa, and the acquisition of these rights is a perfect illustration of that," Maxime Saada said.

He also thanked UC3 and Relevent for their continued confidence in the broadcaster following similar agreements across France, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland and Austria.

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