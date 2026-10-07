Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Retirement as He Accuses Jorge Jesus of Broken Promises

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the controversy surrounding his Portugal walkout while making his stance on his international future clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his dramatic departure from the Portugal national team camp, publishing a comprehensive statement in which he insisted he has no plans to retire from international football while sharply criticising head coach Jorge Jesus.

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The 41-year-old forward sparked intense speculation over his international career after leaving the squad ahead of their Nations League encounter against Denmark.

Releasing an extensive 11-slide message to his 679 million Instagram followers, the Al Nassr captain explained his perspective and expressed remorse to his teammates and supporters, while placing the blame for the fallout squarely on broken commitments by Jesus.

Despite the controversy, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed that he remains committed to playing for his country once any potential disciplinary matters are resolved.

"If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals, I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo stated.

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Jesus had previously played down talk of a feud, insisting on Sunday that the door remained open for the veteran forward. However, Ronaldo's decision to publicly air the dispute leaves his future under a cloud, despite his peerless international record of 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Ronaldo, who also revealed that he had drafted an international retirement letter following the World Cup, asked the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) not to grant him special leniency regarding any disciplinary measures stemming from the incident.

Cristiano Ronaldo Explains Why He Walked Out of Portugal Camp

The controversy originated during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27, where Ronaldo remained on the bench as an unused substitute. He subsequently departed the squad in Copenhagen prior to the Denmark fixture.

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According to Ronaldo, Jesus had assured him earlier on matchday that he would feature for at least half an hour.

"Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn't called on," Ronaldo wrote. "The coach had broken his word to me."

Following the final whistle in Oslo, Ronaldo walked straight off the pitch without acknowledging the travelling Portuguese fans, an action for which he expressed deep regret.

"At the end of the match I only wanted everything to finish with the victory and to be alone. A failing that is solely my responsibility and that should not have happened," he added.

"I apologise to the Portuguese who supported us intensely there, I apologise to the fans, and I apologise to those who, without being Portuguese, may have travelled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed."

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Cristiano Ronaldo Details Eight-Point Agreement with Jorge Jesus

Following the fallout, a meeting was held involving Ronaldo, Jesus, Al Nassr sporting director Simão Coutinho, and the player's strategic adviser, Tiago Craveiro.

Ronaldo claimed that a consensus was reached during discussions, resulting in an eight-point outline that Jesus allegedly agreed to present to the media to defuse the situation.

According to Ronaldo, the points Jesus had agreed to state during his press briefing included:

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• That Jesus personally proposed a tailored seasonal plan for Ronaldo with the national team during a positive and extensive discussion.

• Recognition of Ronaldo's dedication, global stature, and the positive impact he has delivered over 24 consecutive years representing Portugal.

• Confirmation that Ronaldo had fully accepted the proposed plan.

• Acknowledgment that Ronaldo never contested managerial choices and behaved in an exemplary, loyal, and professional manner.

• Clarification that while the Norway match was not originally part of the plan, Jesus felt Ronaldo had recovered well from the prior game and alerted him that he might be called upon, to which Ronaldo agreed.

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• An admission by Jesus that having a player of Ronaldo's historic stature, comparable to Pelé or Diego Maradona, warm up without entering the match was a managerial error he would not repeat.

• A definitive statement affirming that Jesus strongly desires Ronaldo's presence in the national squad, noting mutual trust between player and manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Trust Broke Down with Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his abrupt departure from the Portugal national team camp, pointing to a breakdown in communication and fractured trust with head coach Jorge Jesus while issuing an apology to his teammates and the nation.

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The veteran forward, who boasts more than 230 international caps, strongly dismissed questions surrounding his dedication to the national side, including criticism over not acknowledging supporters after a recent fixture.

Ronaldo emphasised his long-standing bond with Portuguese fans, noting that a singular moment of frustration should not overshadow decades of loyalty.

Clash Over Broken Promises

The tension escalated following a press conference held by the Portugal manager.

Ronaldo claimed the coach's public demeanor bore no resemblance to their earlier private conversation, which he said had concluded amicably with Jesus asking for a hug.

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"I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I do not believe I deserved, an attitude of 'I want, I can, and I command' that he never showed me, not even remotely, in private the day before," Ronaldo stated.

Feeling that commitments made to him had been repeatedly violated, the captain decided to withdraw from the squad.

Jesus later countered those claims during a subsequent media briefing, denying that any private agreement had been reached between them.

Ronaldo Apologises and Accepts Possible Sanctions

He offered a full apology to both the Portuguese public and his fellow squad members, confirming he would accept whatever disciplinary action the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) decides to enforce.

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The forward maintained that throughout his nearly 25-year professional career, he has never interfered with tactical or management choices.

However, once the relationship deteriorated, he felt his continued presence would only disrupt the squad dynamic.

"I accept, for better or worse, what they propose that I do. I respect the decision, and when they break their word to me, I feel that my place is not there," he explained. "I packed my bags and left."

Ronaldo reaffirmed his enduring commitment to his country, recalling how he stayed in camp and played the day after his father passed away.

While promising that formal farewell fixtures will eventually take place, he stressed that his primary ambition remains competing at the highest level.

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The Al Nassr forward has therefore left the door open for a return to the Portugal squad, although his relationship with Jesus remains a major talking point.

Ronaldo Reveals How Close He Came to Retiring

The veteran forward also revealed that he came close to stepping away from international duty entirely following the World Cup, even drafting a retirement announcement.

It was only during the return flight from North America that FPF president Pedro Proença persuaded him to reconsider.

During those discussions, Proença sought Ronaldo's perspective on potentially hiring Jesus, who had previously managed him at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo supported the move at the time, expressing genuine enthusiasm when the manager was officially introduced.