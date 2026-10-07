'Go After Those Bastards' - WADA President Calls for Aggressive War on Doping Criminals in Kenya

During a high-level visit to Nairobi, WADA President Witold Bańka declared zero tolerance for doping, urging Kenyan authorities to hunt down criminals exploiting athletes.

World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Bańka has called for an aggressive, full-scale crackdown on the cartels, unethical doctors, and corrupt supply networks driving performance-enhancing drugs into Kenyan sports.

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Speaking at the conclusion of his three-day official visit to Nairobi, Bańka made it clear that while Kenya remains a global athletics giant, maintaining that legacy requires an uncompromising, zero-tolerance policy.

Addressing national stakeholders, the WADA chief laid out the expectation for Kenya's leadership. "Kenya calls itself the home of champions, and I like this slogan, but as you know, every credible home has to have a good host and has to be clean,” he said.

“So it's extremely important to instil a culture of clean sport and a zero-tolerance policy for doping. And I think we found a common understanding, and we are on the same track."

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High-Level Alignment with President William Ruto

During his itinerary in Nairobi, Bańka held key discussions with state leaders to ensure anti-doping reform receives support at the highest level.

The WADA boss highlighted his meeting at State House with His Excellency President William Ruto, praising the administration's vision for sports while reminding officials of the immense duty that accompanies major international ambitions.

"Speaking about the meeting with His Excellency President William Ruto, I have to say it was a very fruitful meeting. And the President very clearly established the goals for the country, putting sport at the centre of his vision, the centre of the strategy for Kenya. But this strategy, this goal, brings a lot of responsibility," he added.

As Kenya prepares to host major continental and international showpieces in the coming years, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2029 World Athletics Championships, Bańka cautioned that the host nation faces heightened global scrutiny to maintain clean sports ecosystems.

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"Kenya is a great sporting nation, full of great athletes, and you become more and more important in the area of sport when it comes to organising major sporting events. It's a big honour for you, but it's a big responsibility as well, and big pressure," he said.

Uniting Law Enforcement to Target the Criminal Supply Chain

A key highlight of Bańka’s visit was assembling Kenya's security apparatus, including intelligence, judicial, and customs authorities, into a single room to form an inter-agency coalition.

Recognising that anti-doping agencies alone cannot dismantle structured criminal cartels, WADA is rallying law enforcement to cut off illicit drug trafficking at the source.

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"We gathered in one room all important people responsible for the fight against criminals. The prosecutors, police, customs, immigration, intelligence, all those people responsible in Kenya for these sensitive matters were gathered in one room to create a coalition for a clean sport," he added.

Bańka stressed that local authorities must deploy their full legal and investigative powers alongside sports agencies to achieve tangible results:

"WADA itself or ADAK itself cannot achieve its mission if we do not collaborate with those who have the power to go against those who are producing illegal steroids, who are trafficking and smuggling these steroids. That's why we need strong support from law enforcement. And I truly believe that this work will start not tomorrow but today."

Witold Bańka Demands Unforgiving Action

Delivering his most passionate warning yet, Bańka used uncharacteristically blunt language to target the facilitators, rogue coaches, and medical practitioners who exploit vulnerable athletes for financial gain.

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"Today, creating this coalition for clean sport, we need to approach the problem more aggressively and go against those bastards who are producing, smuggling and trafficking illegal steroids to your athletes and destroying their careers and their lives. And this is the highest time for stronger action from the public authorities here, together with ADAK and together with the help and assistance of WADA," he added.

Expressing optimism for the road ahead, the WADA chief voiced confidence that Kenya has the momentum to transform into a continental benchmark for integrity:

"So I truly believe that I'm leaving Kenya with this strong prediction and energy that the fight against doping here in Kenya will be stronger, and very soon the country will be a role model for Africa on how to effectively fight against doping and fight against those criminals who are producing and smuggling steroids."

Beyond athletic integrity, the WADA President underscored the lethal risks associated with banned substances, reminding stakeholders that drug trafficking in sports is ultimately a matter of life, death, and national pride.

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