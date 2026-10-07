AFCON U-23 Qualifiers: Kevin Wangaya Lays Out Strategy to Defeat Ivory Coast

Emerging Stars captain Kevin Wangaya reflects on Kenya U-23 qualifying for the second round and outlines what the team must do to defeat Ivory Coast.

SEO Title: AFCON U-23 Qualifiers: Kevin Wangaya Reacts to Tanzania Win, Lays Out Strategy to Defeat Ivory Coast

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Meta Description: Emerging Stars key player Kevin Wangaya reflects on Kenya U-23 qualifying for the second round and outlines what the team must do to defeat Ivory Coast.

Kenya’s Under-23 national football team, the Emerging Stars, have officially secured their spot in the second round of the AFCON U-23 qualifiers.

Following a thrilling 5-4 aggregate victory over regional rivals Tanzania, the Kenyan side has set up a high-stakes second-round showdown against West African powerhouse Ivory Coast.

The Emerging Stars laid the groundwork for their qualification in the first leg in Nairobi, where they delivered a dominant performance to claim a 4-1 victory.

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Despite a tough second leg away at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam where Tanzania fought back to win 3-1, Kenya’s aggregate lead held strong.

At the center of Kenya’s qualifying campaign is captain Kevin Wangaya, whose influence proved instrumental in guiding the team through a demanding fixture.

Now facing one of Africa’s football heavyweights, Wangaya has praised the squad's resilience, calling on his teammates to maintain fitness with their respective clubs and prepare for the massive challenge ahead.

"I'm Proud of the Team": Wangaya Reflects on Crucial Qualification

Reflecting on the hard-fought result away from home against Tanzania, Wangaya expressed gratitude to the team and technical bench for pushing through a tough environment to secure the ticket to the next round.

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"First of all, I'm proud of the team and the technical bench. It was a really tough game, but we thank God for the victory. It was a tough game, but on our side, we tried to do our best, and we are grateful for the results, although we have qualified for the next stage," Kevin Wangaya said.

Navigating an away leg always presents unique tactical and psychological hurdles, a factor Wangaya acknowledged when analysing the match atmosphere.

"I think it failed because they were home, so it was a bit tough for us, but we gave our best, and that's the result we got from the game."

Kevin Wangaya: The Blueprint to Thrash Ivory Coast

With Ivory Coast awaiting in the second round, Wangaya outlined clear advice for his teammates during the international break.

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He stressed that maintaining sharpness in domestic league action will be vital to ensuring the squad is fully prepared to overcome the Ivoirians.

"I think the focus should just be: we try to go back now to our teams and try to focus on working hard for our team since the league is starting, and also to try and be fit for the next challenge ahead of us."

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash against Ivory Coast and the broader qualifying campaign, Wangaya urged supporters to stay behind the team as they continue to refine their game on the continental stage.