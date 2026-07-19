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Gor Mahia Given Reality Check Ahead of CECAFA Kagame Cup as They Fall to Rwandan Side

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:52 - 19 July 2026
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Gor Mahia lost to Rwandan side Rayon Sport. Image: Rayon Sport
Gor Mahia’s preparations for the CECAFA Kagame Cup got off to a bad start following their defeat to Rwandan club Rayon Sport.
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Gor Mahia's pre-season preparations hit a snag as they fell 2-0 to Rwandan side Rayon Sports in a friendly match at Pele Stadium in Kigali on Saturday.

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The game was a key feature of the host club's annual "Rayon Day" celebrations.

For the record Kenyan champions, the match served as a crucial test ahead of the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup, which is also scheduled to be held in Rwanda. Despite the loss, the focus was on identifying areas for improvement before the regional tournament begins.

Playing in front of a vibrant home crowd, Rayon Sports started on the front foot, creating several clear opportunities and were unlucky not to score early on when a shot struck the woodwork. Their persistence paid off just before halftime.

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In first-half stoppage time, a quick throw-in on the right wing found striker Nizeyimana Moubarak. He skillfully nutmegged defender Mike Kibwage and delivered a cross into the box. After a missed clearance by Byrne Odhiambo, the ball fell to Togolese midfielder Atisso Kodjo, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Wakeup Call to Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia showed more intent after the break, pressing for an equaliser, but their efforts were thwarted by a resolute Rayon defence. The hosts then sealed their victory with another well-executed attack from the wing.

Junior Kameni outmaneuvered defenders Frank Odhiambo and Sylvester Owino before delivering a low pass. Fabio Ndukimana cleverly chipped the ball over the onrushing Gor Mahia goalkeeper to double the lead and secure the win on their celebratory evening.

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With this pre-season opener behind them, Gor Mahia will now turn their full attention to the CECAFA Kagame Cup. The team will be looking to rectify the defensive weaknesses exposed in the friendly as they chase their first regional title in 41 years.

The tournament kicks off on July 24, with Gor Mahia placed in Group A alongside Rwanda’s APR, Djibouti’s Garde Republicaine, and Uganda’s Vipers SC.

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