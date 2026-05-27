From left: Shujaa coach Kevin Wambua, SportPesa Head of Marketing Senorine Wasike, captain Samuel Asati, KRU chair Harriet Okach and George Ooro. Photo: SportPesa

From left: Shujaa coach Kevin Wambua, SportPesa Head of Marketing Senorine Wasike, captain Samuel Asati, KRU chair Harriet Okach and George Ooro. Photo: SportPesa

Shujaa to Drop Main Sponsor Branding for HSBC SVNS Legs in Spain and France

Shujaa will make temporary changes to their playing kit for upcoming European fixtures due to external regulations.

The Kenya Rugby Sevens men’s national team, Shujaa, is gearing up for a critical stretch in the World Rugby HSBC SVNS circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, fans watching the upcoming tournaments will notice a major change in the team's appearance.

Due to strict European advertising regulations, Shujaa will temporarily drop their primary sponsor’s branding from their match kits for the next two legs of the championship.

Strict Legal Restrictions Force Kit Alteration

The decision comes as Shujaa prepares to travel to Europe for back-to-back tournaments. Local laws regarding the promotion of betting and gambling companies in France and Spain have forced the team to adapt their wardrobe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Kenya Rugby Sevens men's national team, Shujaa, will be competing in the second and third championship legs of the World Rugby HSBC SVNS in Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France beginning 29th May and 5th June 2026, respectively,” the Kenya Rugby Union said in a statement.

“However, due to the legal restrictions on gambling advertising within the host countries, Shujaa will not be playing in the SportPesa-branded kits during these two tournaments."

Gambling advertising bans have become increasingly common across European sports landscapes, forcing international teams and clubs to find flexible solutions when travelling abroad.

Whizmo Announced as Alternate Kit Partner

Advertisement

Advertisement

To fill the prominent front-of-kit real estate, the Kenya Rugby Union has successfully secured a temporary partnership.

Mobile money and financial services provider Whizmo will feature on the front of the jerseys for the Spanish and French iterations of the tournament.

The union emphasised that this temporary change does not signal a rift with their primary backer. Instead, it is a collaborative effort to ensure compliance with international law while maintaining strong corporate backing.

"Kenya Rugby Union is happy to welcome Whizmo as the alternate front-of-kit branding partner for the upcoming two legs, working alongside our main sponsor, SportPesa. SportPesa continues as the main sponsor of the Kenya Rugby Sevens men's team," the statement further noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shujaa faces a highly competitive field as they look to secure crucial points on the global stage.