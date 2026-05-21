Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial

Benni McCarthy surprised fans after showcasing his dancing, singing, and entertaining side in a viral new advertisement campaign.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled a different side of his personality after featuring in Shoprite South Africa’s latest “Brand Match” campaign advertisement.

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The former Manchester United attacking coach stepped away from the touchline and into a lively supermarket setting, where he delivered an entertaining performance packed with his trademark intensity and infectious energy.

Known for his passionate presence in football, Benni McCarthy surprised many fans by showing off his playful side, dancing and singing while driving home the campaign’s exciting message.

In the vibrant commercial, Benni McCarthy urges shoppers to stay alert and take advantage of the incredible rewards on offer, as Shoprite rolls out a whopping R30 million worth of cash and prizes.

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Through the thrilling “LOW-DUUUMA MILLIONS” campaign, customers who purchase participating products stand a chance to walk away with massive wins throughout the promotion.

“When Benni's got something to mention, you listen 👀 Stand to win your share of R30 million in cash & prizes with Shoprite's LOW-DUUUMA MILLIONS,” the caption read.

Benni McCarthy: Fans React to Harambee Stars Coach's New Ad

The ad has already sparked plenty of buzz online, proving that Benni McCarthy remains a central figure whether he is on the touchline or helping South Africans save cash.

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“I mean I love this 🔥🔥🔥 but am I the only one who would’ve died if it was SHIBOBO 😭,” one fan commented on the video.

“I've watched this 10 times now, need to learn lyrics!” another fan shared.

“Ads that make people happy 😍🔥🙌🏽 this is brilliant,” one fan shared.

“The big @bennimac17.🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we love you so much, brother. 🇨🇩🇨🇦❤️,” another fan said in the comments.

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“Not surprised his status is absolutely legendary. Everywhere we went turned into a selfie session. The amazing thing though? He gave every person his time, energy and warmth. People loved him… and he genuinely loved them right back. ps - that’s me on the left,” one fan wrote.

“Benni knows money 💰 Benni sees opportunity, and there's no shame in Benni's game,” another fan shared.

Meanwhile, on the touchline, Benni McCarthy is preparing to guide Harambee Stars to two friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine on June 3 and 6, respectively.