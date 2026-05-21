Advertisement

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 11:05 - 21 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial
Benni McCarthy surprised fans after showcasing his dancing, singing, and entertaining side in a viral new advertisement campaign.
Advertisement

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled a different side of his personality after featuring in Shoprite South Africa’s latest “Brand Match” campaign advertisement.

Advertisement

The former Manchester United attacking coach stepped away from the touchline and into a lively supermarket setting, where he delivered an entertaining performance packed with his trademark intensity and infectious energy.

Known for his passionate presence in football, Benni McCarthy surprised many fans by showing off his playful side, dancing and singing while driving home the campaign’s exciting message.

In the vibrant commercial, Benni McCarthy urges shoppers to stay alert and take advantage of the incredible rewards on offer, as Shoprite rolls out a whopping R30 million worth of cash and prizes.

Advertisement

Through the thrilling “LOW-DUUUMA MILLIONS” campaign, customers who purchase participating products stand a chance to walk away with massive wins throughout the promotion.

“When Benni's got something to mention, you listen 👀 Stand to win your share of R30 million in cash & prizes with Shoprite's LOW-DUUUMA MILLIONS,” the caption read.

Benni McCarthy: Fans React to Harambee Stars Coach's New Ad

The ad has already sparked plenty of buzz online, proving that Benni McCarthy remains a central figure whether he is on the touchline or helping South Africans save cash.

Advertisement

“I mean I love this 🔥🔥🔥 but am I the only one who would’ve died if it was SHIBOBO 😭,” one fan commented on the video.

“I've watched this 10 times now, need to learn lyrics!” another fan shared.

“Ads that make people happy 😍🔥🙌🏽 this is brilliant,” one fan shared.

“The big @bennimac17.🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we love you so much, brother. 🇨🇩🇨🇦❤️,” another fan said in the comments.

Advertisement

“Not surprised his status is absolutely legendary. Everywhere we went turned into a selfie session. The amazing thing though? He gave every person his time, energy and warmth. People loved him… and he genuinely loved them right back. ps - that’s me on the left,” one fan wrote.

“Benni knows money 💰 Benni sees opportunity, and there's no shame in Benni's game,” another fan shared.

Meanwhile, on the touchline, Benni McCarthy is preparing to guide Harambee Stars to two friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine on June 3 and 6, respectively.

Harambee Stars will then shift focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they will be up against Guinea, Eritrea, and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions
Football
21.05.2026
Beyond the Prize Money: All the Rewards Arsenal Will Receive as Premier League Champions
Talanta Stadium
Football
21.05.2026
Gambling Revenues to Fund Talanta Stadium Payouts as KSh 44.79 Billion Bond Faces Long-Term Uncertainty
Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion
Football
21.05.2026
AFCON 2027:Samia Suluhu Stadium Surges Past 80% Completion as Seat Installation Begins [PHOTOS]
How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa
Other Sports
21.05.2026
How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial
Harambee Stars
21.05.2026
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Surprises Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Commercial
Bet of the Day: Winning Football Picks From Trusted Experts
Bet Of The Day
21.05.2026
Bet of the Day: Winning Football Picks From Trusted Experts