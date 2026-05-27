Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Breaks Silence on Kaizer Chiefs Coaching Speculation

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has addressed speculation linking him to the vacant Kaizer Chiefs coaching role.

South African football icon Benni McCarthy has commented on the persistent calls from some Kaizer Chiefs supporters for him to become the club's next head coach.

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The Soweto giants are in the market for a new manager after parting ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Their departure came at the end of a difficult 2025/26 season, even though the team secured a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership.

It is understood that Amakhosi's search for a sole head coach began even before Kaze and Ben Youssef left, following the dismissal of Tunisian mentor Nasreddine Nabi in October 2025.

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Benni McCarthy Responds to Kaizer Chiefs Job

McCarthy's name, along with those of other high-profile coaches like Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi, has frequently been mentioned by fans as a top candidate for the position.

Currently, the Bafana Bafana legend is managing the Kenyan national team, preparing them for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.

In an interview with the April edition of KICK OFF Magazine, McCarthy emphasised his commitment to his current role but did not entirely dismiss the idea of a future move.

"For me, my duty is Kenya at the moment because that's where I have a contract, that's the team that I coach," McCarthy stated.

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"And there, Chiefs have their own problems, and once they find solutions to solve those problems, they will."

The former Orlando Pirates striker and Manchester United first-team coach expressed confidence in the Chiefs' leadership to resolve their issues.

"Their management is a big establishment," he continued. "So I'm sure they will find ways to make things right for the fans, to make things right for the Football Club and everybody involved with Kaizer Chiefs."

Benni McCarthy maintained that until a formal approach is made, the situation does not involve him directly.

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