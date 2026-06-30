Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Club FC Porto Join Growing Queue for South Africa’s World Cup Heroes

From left: South Africa players Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi are attracting interest from Europe. Image: Imago

From left: South Africa players Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi are attracting interest from Europe. Image: Imago

South African players are attracting the interest of European clubs with Benni McCarthy’s ex-side FC Porto also rumoured to be tracking a star forward.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy could be about to witness another South African walk in his footsteps by joining Portuguese giants FC Porto.

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McCarthy enjoys cult status at Porto following his highly successful three-year stint that saw him score 59 goals in 125 games while winning seven trophies, among them two league titles and the 2004 UEFA Champions League, the only South African to have lifted the prestigious crown.

Having opened the way, it seems he could see another one from his country play for Porto if latest transfer rumours are to be believed.

Which Bafana Star Has Caught Porto’s Eye?

According to Africa Soccer, Porto are showing interest in Orlando Pirates' left-winger, Oswin Appollis whose contract expiry date with the South African champions is not publicly listed.

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🚨💣 FC Porto avança por Oswin Appollis 🇿🇦🔵⚪



🔵 Os dragões apresentaram uma proposta de cerca de 4M€ ao Orlando Pirates.



👀 O clube sul-africano já terá aceite a oferta, segundo fontes próximas do processo.



⚡ O extremo pode rumar a Portugal já neste verão.#FCPorto pic.twitter.com/NmbE8ZZmQk — Radar da Liga 🇵🇹 (@Fut_em_moviment) June 29, 2026

This ambiguity has led to suggestions that the Portuguese club might attempt to sign the 24-year-old for a reduced fee or even as a free agent if his contract has already concluded. The likelihood of a transfer is currently uncertain.

Born in Cape Town, Appollis is a right-footed player who primarily operates on the left wing, making him an effective inverted winger—a profile Porto has often utilised. He had an impressive debut season at Pirates, winning three trophies, including the league title, having signed from Polokwane City last year.

The winger scored 12 goals and added nine assists for Pirates last season before impressing at the 2026 World Cup as Bafana Bafana reached the Round of 32 before losing to Canada.

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Mofokeng Targeted by Belgian Club

🇿🇦 Union Saint-Gilloise are set to complete the signing of South African attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who is expected to arrive in Belgium in the coming days.



🟡🔵 An agreement in principle has been reached with Orlando Pirates.



✍️ A few final details between the… pic.twitter.com/IZhXyhsnhE — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Appollis’ friend and Pirates teammate Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly inching closer to signing for Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise who have have offered him a four-year contract.

According to Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad, Union Saint-Gilloise, last season's league runners-up, are making significant strides in the transfer market and are nearing a deal to sign the talented South African.

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The move appears to validate recent comments from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who highlighted the World Cup as a crucial platform for his players to attract interest from foreign clubs. Mofokeng seems poised to be the first to capitalise on this opportunity.

Union SG, Belgium's third most successful club with 12 league titles, have reportedly been monitoring Mofokeng for some time. His standout performances for Orlando Pirates, where he was instrumental in their championship-winning season with ten goals and eight assists in 27 games, initially caught their eye.

Big Fight for Mbokazi’s signature

Mercato-geruchten | #Anderlecht is een van de clubs die geïnteresseerd is in WK-revelatie Mbekezeli Mbokazi. De 20-jarige verdediger maakte indruk bij de Bafana Bafana, waar hij een onbetwiste basisspeler was. Ook op het WK heeft hij een sterke indruk nagelaten. #rsca pic.twitter.com/aObk7ApSh9 — Update (@rscaupdate) June 29, 2026

Another South African player attracting interest from Europe is 20-year-old central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi who was outstanding in their loss to Canada on Sunday.

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Mbokazi, who signed for MLS club Chicago Fire in January this year, must not stay in the US for long as up to eight European clubs are reportedly keen on him.