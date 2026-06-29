‘I hope He Stays’ - South Africa Defender Chooses Hugo Broos for Bafana Job Amid Pitso Mosimane Reports

South Africa defender Aubrey Modiba feels the team would be best served with veteran Hugo Broos staying on as head coach despite reports that he will retire soon.

Amid reports that South Africa coach Hugo Broos is set to retire following their World Cup elimination, one of his players wants him to extend his stay.

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Broos had announced last year that he will step away from the dugout after leading South Africa to the 2026 World Cup, ending a career that has spanned 40 years, although he has recently hinted at a change of heart.

Following his team’s 1-0 loss to Canada in the Round of 32 on Sunday, Broos was asked about his future and this time, he was more guarded, choosing not to divulge more.

However, defender Aubrey Modiba was more forthright in his response when asked what he thinks about the 74-year-old Belgian coach.

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Broos Backed to Continue

'𝙃𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙨 𝙐𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝘽𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘼𝙩 𝘼𝙁𝘾𝙊𝙉': 𝘼𝙪𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙖



Bafana Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba has revealed why head coach Hugo Broos should remain at the helm of South Africa’s men's national football team, citing that the Belgian tactician… pic.twitter.com/AOQzARlPzA — FARPost (@FARPostZA) June 29, 2026

"I hope he stays. I hope he stays. He's still got a little unfinished business with the AFCON, so I hope he stays," Modiba told the media. "[He's had a] very positive impact, and I think he's changed South African football, if we're being honest."

Broos has been South Africa coach since May 2021, longest tactician for Bafana Bafana, and transformed their fortunes.

He led them to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations in 2023 and 2025, finishing third in the latter in Ivory Coast before a Round of 16 exit in Morocco last year.

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He also guided South Africa to World Cup qualification for the first time since 2002 and led them past the group stage, their maiden appearance in the knockout round at the tournament.