Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Coach Identifies Where South Africa Fell Short Against Canada

Benni McCarthy shared the approach he believed would give South Africa the best chance of overcoming Canada before their World Cup knockout clash.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has explained what he believes South Africa needed to do to overcome Canada and secure a place in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Stephen Eustaquio struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a historic 1-0 victory for Canada, sending the co-hosts into the World Cup last 16 for the first time.

Speaking before the match, Benni McCarthy insisted Bafana Bafana had a genuine opportunity to make history but felt they fell short by failing to match Canada's intensity and approach during the contest.

Benni McCarthy on How Bafana Bafana Could Have Contained Canada

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Benni McCarthy said South Africa should have expected a similar challenge to the one posed by the Czech Republic, noting that Canada possess a physically dominant squad and an energetic style of play.

The Bafana Bafana legend explained that Jesse Marsch has built a team that thrives on intensity, with players constantly looking to close down opponents, win the ball high up the pitch and maintain relentless pressure throughout the match.

According to the Harambee Stars coach, matching that level of aggression and coping better with Canada's relentless approach would have given Bafana Bafana a stronger chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

“I think it will be more of a comparison to the Czech Republic game that they face because Canada is big, physical, and we all know Jesse Marsch from his time when he was at Leeds. He's a very aggressive coach, and he wants his team to be on the front foot, high press and exhaust opposition,” Benni McCarthy told BBC Radio 5 live Sport.

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Benni McCarthy acknowledged that Canada's physical strength would always pose a major challenge, pointing out that they possess powerful players capable of dominating aerial duels and imposing themselves in key areas of the pitch.

He praised South Africa's central defenders, saying they had shown courage and commitment throughout the tournament despite not always matching their opponents physically.

Benni McCarthy noted that while their defenders were aggressive and fearless, dealing with Canada's size required greater collective support.

He added that limiting deliveries into the penalty area and preventing Canada from exploiting wide positions would have been crucial to reducing the pressure and giving Bafana Bafana a better chance of staying in the contest.

“They've got big, strong lads, and I think when you look at our defence, (Ime Daniel) Okon, he's done really well. (Mbekezeli) Mbokazi is very aggressive, but he's a tiny centre-back. He's a little bit like Lisandro Martinez type, you know, very aggressive,” Benni McCarthy said.

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