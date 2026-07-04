Junior Starlets Stun South Africa to Take Giant Step Towards U-17 Women's World Cup
Kenya’s Under-17 women’s national football team, the Junior Starlets, took a massive step toward securing a ticket to the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after clinching a commanding 2-0 away victory against South Africa.
The high-stakes first-leg clash of the final round of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers was played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
With this crucial advantage, the Kenyan youngsters have put themselves in a pole position to qualify for their second-ever World Cup tournament.
Boke and Achieng Direct the Onslaught in Pretoria
Entering the match as underdogs playing away from home, the Coach Mildred Cheche-led side displayed immense tactical discipline and mental fortitude. The Junior Starlets broke the deadlock to end the first half with a 1-0 lead.
They maintained their composure in the second half, doubling their lead by the 70th minute to silence the home crowd. The two match-winning goals came courtesy of Brenda Achieng and Faith Boke.
The victory means South Africa’s Bantwana face an uphill task, as Kenya only needs to avoid a defeat of more than two goals in the return leg to book their flight to North Africa.
After navigating earlier rounds, including a comprehensive series against Namibia, Kenya faced regional rivals Uganda in a nail-biting encounter.
The aggregate tie against Uganda test-hardened Cheche’s squad. Junior Starlets secured a vital 1-1 draw away in Kampala before holding their nerves to advance to the final round via the away-goals rule.
CECAFA U-17 Run: The Perfect Warm-Up
Much of the team’s sharpness in Pretoria can be attributed to their recent exploits at the 2026 CECAFA U-17 Women's Championship held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Used primarily by Coach Cheche to fine-tune tactics and assess squad depth, the regional tournament saw the Starlets put on a clinic.
They began the tournament ruthlessly, dismantling Sudan in an astonishing match where Brenda Achieng scored six goals.
They followed it up with a 6-0 win over Somalia and a gritty 1-1 draw against the hosts. Though they missed out on the ultimate trophy, they bounced back emphatically to thrash South Sudan 7-0 in the third-place playoff, capturing the bronze medal and invaluable tournament experience.
Back in 2024, this junior team made history by becoming the first-ever Kenyan football team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup (Dominican Republic).
Junior Starlets will host South Africa for the decisive return leg at the Nyayo National Stadium. If they hold their ground, they will officially book their spot at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Morocco from October 17 to November 7.