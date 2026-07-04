Junior Starlets Stun South Africa to Take Giant Step Towards U-17 Women's World Cup Image source: Harambee Starlets X

Junior Starlets Stun South Africa to Take Giant Step Towards U-17 Women's World Cup Image source: Harambee Starlets X

Junior Starlets Stun South Africa to Take Giant Step Towards U-17 Women's World Cup

Junior Starlets produced a composed display in Pretoria to put themselves within touching distance of qualifying for a second FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Kenya’s Under-17 women’s national football team, the Junior Starlets, took a massive step toward securing a ticket to the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after clinching a commanding 2-0 away victory against South Africa.

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The high-stakes first-leg clash of the final round of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers was played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

With this crucial advantage, the Kenyan youngsters have put themselves in a pole position to qualify for their second-ever World Cup tournament.

Boke and Achieng Direct the Onslaught in Pretoria

Entering the match as underdogs playing away from home, the Coach Mildred Cheche-led side displayed immense tactical discipline and mental fortitude. The Junior Starlets broke the deadlock to end the first half with a 1-0 lead.

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They maintained their composure in the second half, doubling their lead by the 70th minute to silence the home crowd. The two match-winning goals came courtesy of Brenda Achieng and Faith Boke.

The victory means South Africa’s Bantwana face an uphill task, as Kenya only needs to avoid a defeat of more than two goals in the return leg to book their flight to North Africa.

After navigating earlier rounds, including a comprehensive series against Namibia, Kenya faced regional rivals Uganda in a nail-biting encounter.

The aggregate tie against Uganda test-hardened Cheche’s squad. Junior Starlets secured a vital 1-1 draw away in Kampala before holding their nerves to advance to the final round via the away-goals rule.

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CECAFA U-17 Run: The Perfect Warm-Up

Much of the team’s sharpness in Pretoria can be attributed to their recent exploits at the 2026 CECAFA U-17 Women's Championship held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Used primarily by Coach Cheche to fine-tune tactics and assess squad depth, the regional tournament saw the Starlets put on a clinic.

They began the tournament ruthlessly, dismantling Sudan in an astonishing match where Brenda Achieng scored six goals.

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They followed it up with a 6-0 win over Somalia and a gritty 1-1 draw against the hosts. Though they missed out on the ultimate trophy, they bounced back emphatically to thrash South Sudan 7-0 in the third-place playoff, capturing the bronze medal and invaluable tournament experience.

Back in 2024, this junior team made history by becoming the first-ever Kenyan football team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup (Dominican Republic).