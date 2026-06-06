Advertisement

Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Close to Joining Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Team in South Africa

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:03 - 06 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Moses Shumah set a new scoring record in Zambia. Image: Power Dynamos
Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah is reportedly on the verge of a big-money deal in South Africa after a dream debut season in Zambia.
Advertisement

Kenyan forward Moses Shumah is reportedly closing in on a move to South Africa after an impressive debut season in Zambia.

Advertisement

Shumah has just completed a memorable campaign with Zambian champions Power Dynamos where he helped them retain their league title while scoring 21 goals, making him the top scorer in the division.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz striker was in a class of his own as Power Dynamos romped to back-to-back league wins with his outlay of goals seeing him claim the Golden Boot award as well as the Fans’ Player of the Year gong at the Zambian Super League Gala.

He was also voted Power Dynamos’ Player of the Year and has been reported to be on the radar of a number of African giants such as Wydad Athletic Club and RS Berkane of Morocco as well as Tanzania’s Simba and Yanga.

Advertisement

However, according to reports in South Africa, it is AmaZulu who look to have won his signature as he is on the verge of joining the Durban-based club.

What Does the Future Hold for Shumah?

“The player has agreed terms in principal with Usuthu – who are looking to bolster their attacking options, with Thabiso Kutumela and Elmo Kambindu both departing ahead of next season,” South African outlet iDiski Times has reported.

AmaZulu are one of the clubs that have been punching above their weight in South Africa and finished fourth last season, having pushed giants Kaizer Chiefs for third place, which comes with qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup.

They ultimately missed out as Chiefs sealed third place but with a young and hungry team under the tutelage of Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu look to be keen to add firepower in the form of the Kenyan forward.

Advertisement

If he indeed moves to South Africa, Shumah could boost his chances of making the Harambee Stars squad for AFCON 2027, especially if he lights up the Premier Soccer League, while it would not be long before the ‘Big Three’ of Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates put him on their radar.

AmaZulu are one of the teams which have been coached by Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy, who has consistently overlooked Shumah in the last one year. McCarthy took the club to their highest ever finish in the league, leading them to second place in 2021 and qualification to the CAF Champions League.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Moses Shumah Power Dynamos AmaZulu
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Carl Tundo: Government Confirms Veteran Driver as New Safari Rally Boss
Motorsports
06.06.2026
Carl Tundo: Government Confirms Veteran Driver as New Safari Rally Boss
Harambee Starlets’ Fightback Counts for Nothing as They Suffer Shootout Heartbreak to Zambia
Football
06.06.2026
Harambee Starlets’ Fightback Counts for Nothing as They Suffer Shootout Heartbreak to Zambia
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on Why Losing to Julien Alfred in Rome Was Good for Her
Athletics
06.06.2026
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on Why Losing to Julien Alfred in Rome Was Good for Her
Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Star Names, Full Schedule, Time and Where to Watch
Athletics
06.06.2026
Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Star Names, Full Schedule, Time and Where to Watch
1xBet Joins Nairobi City Marathon 2026 as Partner and Gives Fans a Chance to Take Part
Betting
06.06.2026
1xBet Joins Nairobi City Marathon 2026 as Partner and Gives Fans a Chance to Take Part
Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Close to Joining Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Team in South Africa
Harambee Stars
06.06.2026
Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Close to Joining Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Team in South Africa