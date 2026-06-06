Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Close to Joining Benni McCarthy’s Ex-Team in South Africa

Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah is reportedly on the verge of a big-money deal in South Africa after a dream debut season in Zambia.

Kenyan forward Moses Shumah is reportedly closing in on a move to South Africa after an impressive debut season in Zambia.

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Shumah has just completed a memorable campaign with Zambian champions Power Dynamos where he helped them retain their league title while scoring 21 goals, making him the top scorer in the division.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz striker was in a class of his own as Power Dynamos romped to back-to-back league wins with his outlay of goals seeing him claim the Golden Boot award as well as the Fans’ Player of the Year gong at the Zambian Super League Gala.

He was also voted Power Dynamos’ Player of the Year and has been reported to be on the radar of a number of African giants such as Wydad Athletic Club and RS Berkane of Morocco as well as Tanzania’s Simba and Yanga.

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However, according to reports in South Africa, it is AmaZulu who look to have won his signature as he is on the verge of joining the Durban-based club.

What Does the Future Hold for Shumah?

“The player has agreed terms in principal with Usuthu – who are looking to bolster their attacking options, with Thabiso Kutumela and Elmo Kambindu both departing ahead of next season,” South African outlet iDiski Times has reported.

AmaZulu are one of the clubs that have been punching above their weight in South Africa and finished fourth last season, having pushed giants Kaizer Chiefs for third place, which comes with qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup.

They ultimately missed out as Chiefs sealed third place but with a young and hungry team under the tutelage of Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu look to be keen to add firepower in the form of the Kenyan forward.

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If he indeed moves to South Africa, Shumah could boost his chances of making the Harambee Stars squad for AFCON 2027, especially if he lights up the Premier Soccer League, while it would not be long before the ‘Big Three’ of Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates put him on their radar.