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Tyson Otieno: AFC Leopards Playmaker Sends Message to Benni McCarthy Over Harambee Stars Snubs

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:04 - 06 June 2026
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Tyson Otieno hopes to catch the eye of Benni McCarthy in future. Image: AFC Leopards/FKF Media
AFC Leopards midfielder Tyson Otieno has weighed in on his repeated misses from Harambee Stars squads despite his impressive club form.
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AFC Leopards midfielder Tyson Otieno has commented on his constant omissions from the national team as Harambee Stars continue to prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Otieno has been one of the most outstanding players in the FKF Premier League in the just-concluded season and made it to the Team of the Season during Thursday’s awards gala.

The playmaker was a key driving force for Leopards as they challenged Gor Mahia for the league title before missing out to finish second five points behind.

However, despite his top form at club level, Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has overlooked him in favour of other options and the tactician has repeatedly defended his decisions.

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Otieno has no hard feelings and is instead looking at the repeated snubs as a challenge to work even harder and prove to McCarthy that he deserves a spot in his team.

Tyson Otieno on Harambee Stars Snubs

Tyson Otieno (left) celebrats his goal with teammte James Kinyanjui. Image: AFC Leopards

“The coach has his reasons,” Otieno told Pulse Sports. “Although it is something I really desire, I have to respect the coach’s decisions so it is to continue working as I wait fir my time.”

“On one side, it is frustrating but on the other side, it means you have to work even extra hard,” he further stated.

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McCarthy has come under heavy criticism for not selecting a number of top performers in the Kenyan league with his critics claiming he does not follow the matches to know who deserves to be called up.

With Kenya set to co-host AFCON 2027, next season will be a make-or-break season for many players as they look to impress McCarthy and Otieno hopes the tactician casts his net wide.

“He just needs to know that every Kenyan player in this league is supporting his decisions and I just hope that he makes the right choices for players for that competition because in the end, he has to choose a team and cannot select everyone,” he added. “Tyson would like to be there for sure.”

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