Victor Wanyama Shares Crucial Advice Every Footballer Needs Before Retirement

Harambee Stars legend has shared a candid message urging footballers to make smart decisions now to secure a better future beyond their playing careers.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has issued a powerful call to current players, advising them to invest wisely and pursue education to prepare for life after their playing careers conclude.

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The retired midfield powerhouse warned that many former professionals face financial hardship after hanging up their boots, a fate he believes can be avoided with careful planning.

Victor Wanyama emphasised that surrounding oneself with a trustworthy team, focusing on financial literacy, and continuing education are crucial for a smooth transition.

Victor Wanyama: Be Smart and Always Keep a Great Team Around You

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Stories of retired footballers who earned substantial incomes but later fell on hard times are all too common.

Victor Wanyama, who has successfully navigated his own transition, is now focused on giving back through the upcoming Victor Wanyama Academy, an initiative designed to develop young talent and keep him connected to the sport.

"The little I can tell players is to be smart and to always keep a great team around them; people who will help you in terms of investment and career growth, because I believe that there is life after football," Wanyama stated as quoted by Mozzart Sport.

"Whatever you earn, do not just throw away your money. Remember that you need to be ready for life after football. So, save your money, and make sure to invest wisely."

He also encouraged active players to seize educational opportunities, highlighting that retirement from playing doesn't mean an end to a career in the football industry.

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"When you finish playing football, your footballing career is not over because there is a lot in football," he added.

"Continue taking your education seriously. There are a lot of programs to learn from: coaching courses, agency courses, sports law and governance, etc. So, try to do something and make sure you stay in football. I believe that when your time on the pitch is over, you can still make an impact off the pitch.”

Wanyama's advice is backed by one of the most illustrious careers of any Kenyan footballer. His European journey began at Scottish giants Celtic, where he won two league titles and a Scottish Cup between 2011 and 2013.

He famously became the first Kenyan to score in the UEFA Champions League with a historic header in Celtic's 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2012.

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A £12.5 million transfer to Southampton in 2013 made him the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League, where he quickly became one of the division's most formidable defensive midfielders.

In 2016, he joined Tottenham Hotspur under his former manager Mauricio Pochettino, making over 90 appearances and playing a vital role in the squad that reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.