Belgian Giants Set Sights on South Africa’s World Cup Hero

The highly-rated midfielder is reportedly being monitored by a top Belgian club with a view to a potential deal.

South African midfielder Teboho Mokoena is reportedly attracting an interest from a top Belgian side as he continues to flourish at the 2026 World Cup.

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Mokoena is one of Bafana Bafana’s key men and is among the top-rated midfielders in Africa due to his strong and consistent performances for his club Mamelodi Sundowns as well as his country.

The 28-year-old has been lauded for his ability to protect the defence as well as getting the team moving forward and he is dangerous on set-pieces and also scores cracking goals from distance.

His presence has already been felt at the World Cup as he scored brilliantly from the spot when South Africa came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Czech Republic on Thursday to revive their hopes of making it to the knockout round.

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Which Club is Keen to Sign Mokoena?

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena shields the ball against Czech Republic at the World Cup. Image: Imago

According to Africa Soccer, Belgian giants Club Brugge have put Mokoena on their radar although they are yet to make a formal approach.

Brugge, Belgium’s second most successful club with 20 league titles, currently have a South African on their books in young winger Shandre Campbell, and would have to fork out a huge sum to convince Sundowns to sell one of their most important players.

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Mokoena is valued at €2.80 million on Transfermarkt but Sundowns would ask much more for a player who has a contract until 2029 with the Brazilians having recently brushed off interest from other clubs already this year, including Egyptian giants Al Ahly.