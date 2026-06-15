Nestory Irankunda: Born in Tanzania to Burundian Parents, Who Is Australian Kid Lighting Up the World Cup?

Australian forward Nestory Irankunda announced himself on the global stage when he scored for the Socceroos in their World Cup opener and he has an inspiring story.

Nestory Irankunda has already carved out a remarkable story for himself, but on Sunday, he etched his name into Australian football history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 20-year-old Watford forward became the youngest player to score for the Socceroos at a World Cup, netting the opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Turkey in Vancouver.

"It is unreal and a dream come true," Irankunda said after the match as per the BBC, marking the latest milestone in an incredible journey that began in a refugee camp and included a stint learning from Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

Born in a Tanzanian refugee camp in 2006 to Burundian parents who had fled civil war, Irankunda was a young child when his family relocated to Australia. It was there that he discovered football, rising through the youth system at A-League club Adelaide United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His talent quickly became apparent. After tallying 16 goals and eight assists for Adelaide's senior team, he secured an eye-catching transfer to German giants Bayern Munich in 2024.

Difficult Decision that is Paying Off

Nestory Irankunda left Bayern Munich for regular playing time at Watford. Image: Imago

While he never made a first-team appearance, the experience provided invaluable time on the training pitch alongside some of the world's best players, including the England captain.

However, a lack of competitive minutes threatened his ultimate ambition: to represent Australia at the World Cup. After making his international debut in a June 2024 qualifier against Bangladesh, he became the nation's second-youngest scorer with a goal against Palestine in his next match. But to secure his spot in the World Cup squad, he needed to play regularly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a loan spell at Swiss side Grasshopper, Irankunda faced a difficult choice. He left Bayern for Championship club Watford in a move designed to secure playing time.

"It was a hard decision but obviously my biggest goal for me is to play at the World Cup," Irankunda told Sky Sports last summer. "The 2026 World Cup is around the corner and I have to play minutes... It has always been a dream of mine to play in England."

High Praise from Watford Teammate

Nestory Irankunda has earned high praise from his teammates and coaches. Image: Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision paid off. He made 42 appearances for Watford, contributing four goals and five assists, which was enough to earn his selection for the tournament. His teammate Mohamed Toure, who has nicknamed him 'Houdini', believes Irankunda has the potential to have a similar impact on Australia as Jude Bellingham has on England.

"I've seen a lot of good players but sometimes you have a special talent and he's that," Toure said. "If he puts in the work and stays grounded I think he'll go beyond the potential many people already say he has."

Irankunda announced his arrival on the world stage in style. In the 27th minute against Turkey, he used his blistering pace and power to create an opening before delivering a superb finish. The goal also made him the first player born outside Australia to score for the Socceroos at a World Cup.

Irankunda Pays Tribute to Socceroos Great

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nestory Irankunda scored a brilliant goal for Australia at the World Cup. Image: Imago

"It doesn't matter what level of football you play at, in the park or World Cup, that is fantastic speed," commented former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou on ITV's broadcast.

Instead of his occasional Michael Jackson-inspired celebrations, Irankunda chose to honour an Australian icon, punching the corner flag in a tribute to Tim Cahill.

"Timmy Cahill is my biggest inspiration when it comes to football," Irankunda explained. "Him and Lionel Messi. Tim Cahill, Australia's greatest in my opinion. I just thought if I scored, I'll do the same as him and I got to do it."

Postecoglou believes the historic goal could be a pivotal moment for the young forward's career. "A massive moment," he added. "Sometimes in World Cups, you just need a good couple of weeks and your whole world can change. Let's hope that is the start for him."

Advertisement