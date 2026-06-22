Norway vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lions of Teranga Fight to Avoid Early Exit

Norway vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lions of Teranga Fight to Avoid Early Exit

Norway vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lions of Teranga Fight to Avoid Early Exit

Senegal face a tough challenge against Norway as they fight to keep their World Cup hopes alive in a crucial Group I clash.

Norway, currently leading Group I, could punch their ticket to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup with a victory over Senegal on Monday in East Rutherford.

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While the Scandinavians are favoured, the Lions of Teranga proved they are a formidable opponent after a hard-fought match against France.

Norway vs Senegal: Match Preview

Norway demonstrated their clinical finishing in a dominant 4-1 opening victory against Iraq, showcasing the same form that saw them win all eight of their qualifying matches. The star of the show was their prolific number nine, Erling Haaland.

Haaland netted a first-half brace in his World Cup debut, setting the tone for a comfortable win. A header from Leo Ostigard and a late own goal by Aymen Hussein sealed the comprehensive victory at Gillette Stadium.

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This result places Norway at the top of Group I, ahead of 2022 runners-up France on goal difference. A win in their second match would guarantee their spot in the last 32, regardless of the outcome between France and Iraq.

The emphatic win was a significant morale boost for Stale Solbakken's squad, which had struggled for form in their final four warm-up friendlies, winning only once.

However, defensive frailties remain a concern, as Norway has managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games.

While Norway aims to build on their four-match unbeaten streak, Senegal is looking to avoid a fourth consecutive game without a win. The African side put up a spirited fight against France but ultimately fell short in a 3-2 defeat.

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Head coach Pape Thiaw, who was part of the squad that famously beat France in 2002, watched as Kylian Mbappe's double and a goal from Bradley Barcola overshadowed a strike from his own player, Ibrahim Mbaye.

With all teams in the group still in contention, a loss for Senegal on Monday, combined with at least a point for France against Iraq, would eliminate them from advancing to the knockout round.

Senegal's recent form has been shaky, including a 3-2 friendly loss to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia. Another winless result would mark their worst run since June 2018.

However, history offers a glimmer of hope: Senegal defeated Norway 2-1 in their only previous meeting, a 2006 friendly.

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Norway vs Senegal: Team News

Norway had minor injury scares in their opening match, with David Moller Wolfe substituted in the 73rd minute and Julian Ryerson reporting muscle fatigue.

Both players have since recovered and are expected to be available, giving coach Solbakken a full squad to choose from.

Erling Haaland, now on an 11-game scoring streak for his country, will once again lead the line. Against Iraq, he notably had more shots (5) than successful passes (4), a rare World Cup statistic.

Senegal also reports a fully fit squad for the crucial fixture. Coach Thiaw's main selection decision is in attack, where 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye is pushing for a start after becoming the youngest African to score at a World Cup.

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Despite Mbaye's impressive cameo, Thiaw is expected to stick with his experienced front three of Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, and Sadio Mane.

Norway Possible Starting Lineup: Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Senegal Possible Starting Lineup: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Prediction: Norway 1-1 Senegal