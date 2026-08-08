Rayon Sports Coach Reveals How His Side Overcame Pitch Concerns to Shock Gor Mahia in CECAFA Final Image source: The New Times Publications

Rayon Sports Coach Reveals How His Side Overcame Pitch Concerns to Shock Gor Mahia in CECAFA Final Image source: The New Times Publications

Rayon Sports Coach Reveals How His Side Overcame Pitch Concerns to Shock Gor Mahia in Kagame Cup Final

Rayon Sports’ coach has opened up on the concerns surrounding the pitch before the Gor Mahia final and how his team handled the challenge.

Rayon Sports coach Christian Francis Haringingo has revealed how his side managed to overcome Gor Mahia in the CECAFA Kagame Cup final.

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Played at the Amahoro Stadium, the Rwandan giants edged out the Kenyan champions 2–1 after extra time to lift the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Cameroonian forward Junior Kameni opened the scoring for Rayon Sports in the first half before Gor Mahia’s Shariff Musa restored parity after the break.

Substitute Daniel Muhoza then struck the decisive winner in extra time in front of a packed Kigali crowd, sealing a memorable victory for the hosts.

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The triumph ended Rayon Sports’ 28-year wait for a regional title, while Gor Mahia were left to wait for a fourth CECAFA crown.

Rayon Sports Coach on Beating Gor Mahia

Speaking after the match, Haringingo said the victory was particularly special to him as it marked his first success in the competition, while also representing a significant achievement for a club that had endured a 28-year wait for the regional title.

He explained that there was a strong desire within the team to finally end that drought and deliver a trophy that had eluded Rayon Sports for nearly three decades.

The Burundian tactician acknowledged that the final presented a difficult challenge, particularly because of the contrasting playing conditions between the two teams.

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He noted that Gor Mahia were more accustomed to natural grass, while Rayon Sports had spent much of their time playing on artificial surfaces, making the contest even more demanding for his players.

However, Haringingo revealed that his technical team had identified ways to limit Gor Mahia’s strengths and prevent the Kenyan champions from playing their usual game.

He said the players followed the plan effectively throughout the contest, allowing Rayon Sports to disrupt their opponents and eventually secure the victory after extra time.

“I’m very happy because this is the first time I have won this kind of trophy, and I’m proud of the club because they have been trying for the last 28 years without winning it. We needed to win it,” the coach said.

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“It was a very tough match because we were playing against Gor Mahia, who are used to playing on natural grass pitches unlike my side, which is used to playing on artificial turf.

“That made our match very complicated, but at the end of the day, we knew what we wanted to do to disrupt Gor Mahia. I’m glad our strategy worked out well, and we won.”

Haringingo added that much of his preparation centred on ensuring his players were mentally ready for the demands of such an important occasion.

While the tactical side of the game was also addressed during their preparations, he placed greater emphasis on building the players’ confidence, composure and resilience.

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He believed that having the right mindset would be crucial in helping the team handle the pressure of the final, remain disciplined and execute their game plan effectively when it mattered most.