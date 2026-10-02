Australian Sprinter Loses Stawell Gift Crown and $40,000 After Positive Test Linked to ADHD Medication

The Australian sprinter and medical student has lost his Stawell Gift crown after an anti-doping issue linked to prescribed ADHD medication.

Olufemi Komolafe has lost his Stawell Gift crown and the accompanying $40,000 winner's purse after receiving a 12-month ban for a positive anti-doping test linked to prescribed ADHD medication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old medical student from Adelaide stunned the field in Australia's most prestigious handicap footrace in April, producing a winning performance of 11.93 seconds from a five-metre mark.

However, the celebrations were short-lived after a routine post-race anti-doping test returned an adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance. The result prompted an integrity investigation and ultimately led to Komolafe being stripped of his title and prize money.

Komolafe's Stawell Gift Victory Overturned

Advertisement

Advertisement

Komolafe's victory had initially marked a significant moment in his young athletics career. Competing against a field of experienced runners, the Adelaide-based sprinter held his nerve to cross the line first and claim one of the most coveted prizes in Australian handicap racing.

The Stawell Gift, which has a long history in Australian athletics, attracts runners from different levels of the sport and is regarded as one of the country's most prominent footraces.

Komolafe's five-metre handicap proved decisive on the day as he recorded 11.93 seconds to secure the win. The result earned him the prestigious Stawell Gift crown as well as a $40,000 winner's purse. That result has now been overturned following the anti-doping proceedings.

Positive Test Triggers Integrity Investigation

A routine screening conducted after the race detected a prohibited substance associated with medication Komolafe had been taking for ADHD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The positive test triggered an investigation by Sport Integrity Australia, the country's national sports integrity organisation responsible for administering and enforcing anti-doping rules.

Under anti-doping regulations, athletes are responsible for substances found in their samples, regardless of whether the substance was taken intentionally to improve sporting performance.

In Komolafe's case, however, the circumstances surrounding his use of the medication were taken into consideration when determining the length of the suspension.

Komolafe initially faced the possibility of a significantly longer suspension. However, Sport Integrity Australia accepted that the anti-doping rule violation was inadvertent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, his sanction was reduced from a standard four-year penalty to 12 months.

The decision means Komolafe will remain ineligible to compete in sanctioned athletics competitions until July 2 next year.

The reduced sanction reflects the circumstances surrounding how the prohibited substance entered his system, while the loss of his Stawell Gift result and prize money remains part of the consequences of the violation.

Medication Was Linked to Academic Pressure

Komolafe, who is studying medicine in Adelaide, had reportedly started taking the ADHD medication on the advice of his sister, who is a physician.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His coach, 1985 Stawell Gift champion Paul Young, said the young athlete had been dealing with significant academic demands and took the medication to help him concentrate on his studies.

Young explained that Komolafe did not believe the medication would have any impact on his athletics performance.

“He was struggling with his studies, his parents are doctors, his sister and brother are doctors, so there is pressure to be a high-achiever. He took the medication to help him focus on his studies and he’s been on it ever since,” Young said, as quoted by News.com.au.

The coach added that Komolafe had not attempted to conceal his medication use when he was tested following the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young has strongly defended Komolafe, arguing that the medication was not taken with the intention of gaining an advantage in competition.

“He just kept taking it as he certainly didn’t think it was going to affect his athletics. He was upfront from the start, he told the testers on the day that he was taking it,” Young said.

Young also argued that, based on the information he had reviewed about the medication, it did not provide the kind of physical benefits associated with sprint performance.

“In all the literature I’ve seen about the drug, it confirms it has no performance-enhancing qualities for sprinting...it doesn’t make you faster, fitter, or stronger. It’s purely to help focus for his studies,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Major Setback for Komolafe's Athletics Career

The ban represents a significant setback for Komolafe at a time when his athletics career appeared to be gaining momentum.

Winning the Stawell Gift at just 21 had given the medical student a major platform and established him as one of the emerging names in Australian sprinting.

Instead, he now faces a period away from sanctioned competition while dealing with the consequences of the anti-doping violation.

The loss of the Stawell Gift title and $40,000 prize also adds a financial dimension to the setback, although the one-year suspension is substantially shorter than the standard four-year penalty that can apply under anti-doping rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the terms of the sanction, Komolafe remains ineligible to compete in sanctioned athletics events until July 2 next year.

His eventual return will therefore mark an important point in his young career as he seeks to rebuild momentum following the disciplinary proceedings.