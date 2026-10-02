Emerging Stars Fire Warning to Tanzania Ahead of Crucial AFCON U23 Qualifiers Return Leg

Following a 4-1 first-leg triumph at Nyayo National Stadium, the Emerging Stars have sent a firm message to Tanzania ahead of their decisive return leg in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya’s Emerging Stars are taking nothing for granted despite holding a commanding 4-1 lead over regional rivals Tanzania U23 in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Under-23 qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fresh off a clinical first-leg performance in Nairobi that thrilled home supporters, the Kenyan squad has intensified preparations for the crucial return match in Dar es Salaam.

While a three-goal advantage provides a comfortable cushion, the technical bench and players maintain that their tactical focus remains on winning the second leg rather than playing defensively.

With a spot in the next round of the continental qualifiers and ultimate passage to the Olympics on the line, the Emerging Stars are treating the away fixture as a fresh 90-minute battle.

Driven by Olympic Dreams: Lawrence Okoth Reaffirms Kenya's Intent

Advertisement

Advertisement

A key pillar of Kenya's attacking engine, forward Lawrence Okoth, highlighted the vital role played by local supporters during the opening leg at Nyayo Stadium.

The electric atmosphere in Nairobi provided the team with early momentum, enabling them to capitalize on defensive mistakes and establish control over the tie.

Reflecting on the home victory and looking forward to the challenge in Dar es Salaam, Okoth emphasized that the team's ultimate objective goes far beyond continental qualification, targeting the global stage at the Olympics.

“We want to appreciate the fans for turning up in large numbers in our previous match. We approached the match well and ended up winning with a convincing victory. Now, we are preparing for the away match, and we are ready. We want to make sure we win because our main focus is on the Olympic Games,” he said.

"Mentally Strong": Omar Ateek Praises Team Discipline and Tactical Execution

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tactical discipline proved to be the difference maker in the first leg, as Kenya executed their game plan effectively to break down Tanzania's defensive structures.

Midfielder Omar Ateek praised his teammates for adhering strictly to the coach's instructions throughout the intense derby clash.

Ahead of what promises to be a hostile atmosphere in Tanzania, Ateek expressed confidence in the squad's psychological readiness and promised fans another strong performance.

“First, I want to thank God for the victory He gave us in the last match. I also want to laud the players for the way they were so disciplined and followed the coach’s plan. For the upcoming match, we are very ready to go again. We are mentally strong, and I know fans will watch with us, and we promise that it will be a great result,” Ateek said.

Heading into enemy territory requires a balanced tactical approach. Tanzania is expected to push aggressively from the opening whistle to overturn the three-goal deficit, which could leave defensive spaces for Kenya's pacey wingers to exploit on the counterattack.

Advertisement

Advertisement