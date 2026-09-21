Sparse Crowds at Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas' Final 2026 Meet Raise Questions

The event, which was said to have been sold-out, witnessed few spectators, leading to questions about its expansion plan.

ATHLOS entered the 2026 season with high hopes for expansion, but the year has presented significant financial and logistical hurdles.

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The organization's plan to grow from a single New York event to a two-city series was scaled back when a second New York meet was cancelled, leaving ATHLOS to forfeit a $75,000 stadium deposit.

This setback placed immense pressure on the London event on Friday, September 18, to be a success. However, despite investing heavily in star power and an international venue, the turnout in the stands has created fresh concerns.

The London meet featured a star-studded lineup, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Klaudia Kazimierska, British favorite Keely Hodgkinson, and Gabby Thomas. With 42 athletes competing across seven events in the last major competition of 2026, the on-track talent was undeniable. Yet, the crowd size did not seem to match the high-caliber field.

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Action Delivers but Small Crowd Questioned

In the lead-up to the event, ATHLOS had promoted the London meet as a sell-out. On the surface, this appeared to be a major victory, particularly as the event was held at StoneX Stadium, a rugby ground in northwest London with a capacity of 10,500. Once the competition began, however, images from the venue painted a different picture.

The "sell-out" claim was quickly challenged by viewers and attendees on social media. One fan commented, "Stop saying it's a sell out. There's 1 (small) stand being used. I've seen more spectators at our county championships!" Another questioned the business strategy, asking, "Is Athlos even making any profit cuz why didn't they sell tickets for seats on the other side of the stadium."

These observations highlighted a crucial detail: ATHLOS was not selling tickets for the entire stadium. Pre-event reports confirmed that only one grandstand, with just under 3,000 seats, was made available to spectators. The opposite side of the stadium was covered and remained empty.

2026 Edition Fails to Live Up to Expectations

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Spectators at the venue provided their own estimates of the crowd size. "They're saying 'Sold out'… they've filled the main stand, the rest of the stadium is empty.. So 2/3000 people," one person noted. Another attendee estimated "3k max" and described it as "the worst meet I've ever been to by far."

This is not the first time ATHLOS has faced challenges in translating its ambitious vision into a robust live audience. The inaugural 2024 meet at New York's Icahn Stadium did not sell out, though it did attract an impressive online viewership of approximately 3 million.

By 2025, the series had gained traction, with revenue reportedly increasing three to four times over its first year.

The London event, however, was a new and critical test. It marked the organization's international debut and brought together some of the sport's biggest names for a high-stakes finale.

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