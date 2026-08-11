Keely Hodgkinson's Interview Interrupted by Rival's Heartfelt Praise

The British runner was taken aback when one of her track rivals interrupted her interview with the BBC to shower her with praise.

British athletics star Keely Hodgkinson was caught off guard during a live BBC interview when a rival unexpectedly interrupted to shower her with praise at the European Athletics Championships.

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The 24-year-old had just secured first place in her 800m heat on Tuesday with a time of 1:57.82. Italy's Eloisa Coiro, who finished a close second and set a new national record, was quick to express her admiration for the British runner.

After a brief exchange on the track, Coiro approached Hodgkinson again just as she was beginning her interview with BBC's Sarah Mulkerrins. "She is such an inspiration," Coiro declared. "Such a cool girl. Such an inspiration, on and off the track, really."

Turning directly to Hodgkinson, the Italian athlete added, "You're the champion for me." The British runner, visibly touched, giggled at the remarks. "Aw, bless her," Hodgkinson responded. "We grew up competing against each other, so it's nice. She just got a PB as well there."

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Hodgkinson Relieved After Easing into Semis

Once the interview resumed, Hodgkinson reflected on her performance, stating she felt "comfortable" on the track as she began her quest for another European title. However, she acknowledged the surprisingly high level of competition in the opening round.

"Relieved isn't the word I would use at all," she explained. "I've worked so hard and the shape has been there all year... The championship is a fresh start, that felt very good, very comfortable."

Hodgkinson also noted the intensity of the race. "It was a little windy. The standard has gone up—1.57, in the heats! They were pushing me on the shoulder and I was like, 'Guys?!' But it's good, it brings out the best in me and I was just excited to get through this round."

As a dominant force in the women's 800m in recent years, Hodgkinson will now prepare for the semi-finals on Thursday afternoon, with her sights set on Friday evening's final.

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