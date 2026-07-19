Arsenal Star's Hat-Trick Delivers Best-Ever World Cup Finish for England in 60 Years

England survived France’s fightback to bag World Cup bronze, their best performance since winning the title in 1966.

In a chaotic and unforgettable World Cup third-place playoff, England overcame France 6-4, with a Bukayo Saka hat-trick ultimately deciding a match that swung wildly from start to finish.

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Manager Thomas Tuchel had demanded a response from his team after their semi-final heartbreak, and while he got one, it came in a rollercoaster fashion against a French side that appeared to be mentally on the beach in a stunning first half.

Despite England storming to a four-goal lead, a Kylian Mbappe-inspired comeback nearly turned the game on its head. The French superstar, chasing his second consecutive Golden Boot in what was Didier Deschamps’ final game in charge, sparked a second-half revival.

After Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, and a Saka brace had put England in a commanding position, Mbappe struck twice, with a Bradley Barcola goal sandwiched in between. His efforts made him the first male player to score 10 goals at a single World Cup since Gerd Muller in 1970.

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No Winning End for Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps is stepping down after the World Cup. Image: Imago

However, England held their nerve. Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before substitute Jude Bellingham added a sixth to ensure England claimed World Cup bronze for the first time. While the sting of their semi-final defeat to Argentina will linger, they concluded their campaign with a victory for the ages.

The gloomy Miami skies mirrored the mood of both squads as they prepared for the tournament's consolation match. For France, there was added motivation to give Deschamps a winning send-off after his remarkable 14-year tenure. Mbappe himself posted a tribute on social media, writing, "Today is your last dance."

Tuchel, who recently signed a contract extension, faced a mixed reception from the crowd, but the players' performance and the bronze medals they received seemed to win back the appreciation of the travelling fans. Both managers made seven changes from their semi-final lineups. Rice was a surprise choice for captain over Harry Kane, while Arsenal management would have been concerned to see Saka starting, given his recent injury struggles.

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From the outset, France looked lethargic. A misplaced pass from Desire Doue in the third minute was pounced on by Rice, who finished clinically past Mike Maignan. England's early pressure continued, with Saka having a goal disallowed for offside before Konsa rose to head home a Rice corner, making it 2-0.

France Nearly Spoil England’s Party

Kylian Mbappe scores one of his two goals against England. Image: Imago

Marcus Rashford tested Maignan with a fierce shot, while at the other end, Dean Henderson produced a superb save to deny Mbappe. That save initiated a counter-attack that led to England's third, a somewhat chaotic sequence that ended with Saka finding the net. Just before halftime, a brilliant pass from Eberechi Eze set up Saka for his second, leaving the French players looking shell-shocked as they headed into the tunnel 4-0 down.

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Deschamps responded with four halftime substitutions, and the impact was immediate. Just three minutes into the second half, Mbappe scored after England substitute Ollie Watkins was dispossessed.

Soon after, Barcola made it 4-2, and when Mbappe scored his second with a slick finish, England were suddenly on the ropes. France pushed for an equalizer, with Michael Olise coming agonizingly close, but he failed to hit the target after weaving through the English defence, and England managed to see out the historic win.