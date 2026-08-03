Bruno Guimaraes: Arsenal Submit First Offer and Newcastle Give Immediate Response

The Premier League champions have received a firm stance from Newcastle regarding the future of their captain who is wanted by the north London club.

Arsenal have had their initial offer for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes turned down, though the two clubs are now reportedly in direct negotiations for the Brazilian international.

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Despite widespread speculation of an £80 million agreement and even claims of a scheduled medical, it appears the Gunners' opening bid was closer to £70 million. Newcastle, however, are holding out for a figure north of £80 million for their captain.

Guimaraes is expected to join his Newcastle teammates on Monday at their pre-season training camp in La Manga, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with new manager Matthias Jaissle. The 28-year-old departed Brazil on Sunday, seemingly putting to rest rumours of an imminent medical in London.

With two years remaining on his contract, plus an option for a third, Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position and are reluctant to sell their star player. The Magpies have already had a lucrative summer, securing a £100 million fee for Sandro Tonali from Tottenham and selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for approximately £75 million.

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Mikel Arteta Opens Up on Transfer Plans

While Guimaraes is reportedly interested in a move to the Emirates, Arsenal will need to increase their offer significantly to secure his signature. The North London club is believed to be the only team currently pursuing the midfielder, with further bids anticipated before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently spoke about the club's ambitions, hinting at major moves to elevate the squad's quality. The Gunners have also been linked with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as they prepare for a busy end to the window.

"A lot is happening. We all know about the context of this transfer window," Arteta said. "From ownership to the board, the sporting director and myself, we know that we want to take this club to a different level. That is going to require a better squad, better individuals."

"We have identified where we have opportunities to grow and to improve and to evolve our game and what is going to be needed to achieve that. Hopefully, very soon we can start to put things in a very concrete way.”

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