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AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Austin Odhiambo Fires Warning to South Africa and Guinea - ‘We Have Talent’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:54 - 22 May 2026
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Austin Odhiambo celebrates his winner against DR Congo.
Harambee Stars playmaker Austin Odhiambo has revealed what gives him confidence of beating both South Africa and Guinea in their AFCON 2027 qualifiers.
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Harambee Stars midfielder Austin Odhiambo is confident that Kenya will put up a great show during their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Kenya have already qualified for next year’s tournament by virtue of being co-hosts but will still play the qualifiers nonetheless as they will act as part of their preparations.

Harambee Stars were drawn in tricky Group D with South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea and only one other team will qualify, making it a competitive affair.

With South Africa seen as group favourites, followed by Guinea, Odhiambo says Kenya will not be there to make up the numbers but rather compete for top spot.

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Odhiambo Unfazed by South Africa and Guinea

Kenya vs Madagascar
Austin Odhiambo playing for Harambee Stars at CHAN 2024. Photo || IMAGO

“We know what this tournament means to Kenyans and we are ready to give everything for the badge,” Odhiambo told The Star.

“Playing against strong teams is exactly what we need if we want to grow into a serious AFCON side."

Benni McCarthy’s men will start their AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Eritrea on September 23 before playing away to Guinea four days later and then back-to-back matches with Bafana Bafana on November 11 and 15.

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The matches against South Africa will really test the ability and depth of the Kenyan team but Odhiambo has full confidence in their qualities.

“We have talent in this squad, but more importantly, we have players who are hungry to succeed for the country,” he added.

Foreign-Born Stars to add Depth and Quality

Micah Obiero of English club Wealdstone is among those in line to make their Harambee Stars debut. Image: Imago
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Part of the players who are hungry to succeed are those born in other countries but with roots in Kenya who have been convinced to play for the national team.

McCarthy has already tested a number of them and is set to look at five more being; defender Deon Woodman from English non-league club Wealdstone FC, Hull City winger Sammy Hena-Kamau, Wealdstone forward Micah Obiero, Stoke City defender Sydney Agina, and ADO Den Haag goalkeeper Caleb Kramer during friendly matches with Palestine and Kyrgyzstan next month.

Odhiambo has welcomed the new call-ups, expressing belief that they will add to the quality of what is already there as Kenya looks towards AFCON 2027.

“When new players come in, everybody raises their level because no one wants to lose their place,” he said. “These matches are very important for us because they help us build chemistry and prepare for the pressure of the tournament itself.”

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