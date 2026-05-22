Kevin Kiarie Loses China Opportunity Over Funding Challenges Despite Government Promise

The Kenyan freestyle skater missed a planned international training program in China due to financial constraints despite earlier support promises from the government.

Kenyan freestyle skater Kevin Kiarie was forced to cancel his trip to a prestigious international exchange program in China due to a lack of funds, despite a public promise of a government reward for his continental victories.

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The African champion was scheduled to attend the Sichuan High-T International Inline Freestyle Competition Exchange Program in Chengdu, but could not make the journey.

The trip was a significant opportunity for Kiarie to train with one of the world's top freestyle skating teams.

Kevin Kiarie Issues Major Update on China Event

In a video message posted online, Kiarie confirmed his inability to travel. "Hello, guys, my name is Skater Kevin Kiarie. So, just a small update. Today I’ve not been able to travel to China for my Z1 event because of a lack of funds," he explained.

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"I’ve not yet received the awards as promised because otherwise I would have been able to sponsor myself. But I’m still training with the same determination and the same commitment."

Ministry of Sports Pledges Support for Kevin Kiarie

This setback comes just weeks after the Ministry of Sports publicly committed to rewarding Kiarie for his achievements.

During a meeting at Talanta Plaza, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi had praised the skater's success in an emerging sport and assured him of government support.

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"We are proud of you and what you are doing. As per our policy on rewarding athletes, we will reward you accordingly," Mwangi had stated at the time.

The training program, which ran from May 21 to June 3, would have provided Kiarie with world-class coaching and intensive practice sessions.

For the Nairobi-based athlete, the opportunity represented a major milestone in a career built on resilience and personal sacrifice.

Kiarie gained national attention after winning double gold in freestyle battle and classic slalom at the African Skating Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

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Even for that triumphant campaign, he had to rely on public donations, raising over KSh 220,000 through TikTok after failing to secure official sponsorship.

His journey highlights the persistent challenges faced by Kenyan athletes in non-traditional sports. Despite his international success, Kiarie continues to train in makeshift locations due to a lack of proper facilities and structured support systems.

His passion for skating began in 2017 while he was a student at the Technical University of Kenya. He used a portion of his student loan to buy second-hand skates from Gikomba Market.

What started as a hobby soon became a professional ambition as he realised his potential to compete on the world stage.

His talent was eventually recognised internationally when a fellow skater from Singapore sponsored him with professional-grade skates valued at over KSh 150,000, noticing he was competing with worn-out equipment. Kiarie has since won gold and silver medals at the International Skating Challenge in Benin as Kenya's sole representative.

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