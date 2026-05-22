Uganda vs Kenya: Junior Starlets Eye Crucial Away Win in Women's World Cup Qualifier

Kenya's Junior Starlets will face Teen Cranes in Kampala aiming to secure a crucial first-leg advantage in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya's U-17 women's national team, the Junior Starlets, are set to face Uganda's Teen Cranes this Friday, May 22, at Hamz Stadium in Kampala, with their sights set on securing a crucial away victory as they chase a World Cup spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Junior Starlets advanced to this second-round qualifier after a dominant 7-1 aggregate win over Namibia.

Their opponents, Uganda, also progressed comfortably, defeating Zimbabwe 6-1 on aggregate, which included a decisive 4-1 home victory in the second leg.

Mildred Cheche Eyeing Crucial Victory Over Uganda

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon the team's arrival in Uganda, head coach Mildred Cheche expressed confidence in her squad's readiness.

"We have prepared well and are ready for the challenge in Kampala," she stated. "We want to finish the job in the first leg and make things easier for ourselves ahead of the return match in Nairobi."

However, the Starlets will be without two key players due to injury. Defender Rose Nangila is sidelined after undergoing surgery for an injury sustained in a friendly, while midfielder Lindey Weey Atieno is recovering from a waist injury.

Atieno, who scored the opening goal in Kenya's 2-1 win over Namibia, is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

"It is a big blow to miss two important players, but we have enough depth to cover their absence," Cheche added. "Playing Uganda away will not be easy, but we will fight hard for victory."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uganda Coach Sheryl Botes: We Must Make the Most Out of This Match

On the opposing side, Uganda's head coach, Sheryl Ulanda Botes, emphasised the importance of capitalising on their home advantage.

"We must make the most of every scoring opportunity that comes our way, and the players need to be ruthless in front of goal," Botes remarked.

The aggregate winner of this two-legged tie will advance to the final qualifying round to face either Tanzania or South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This encounter marks a renewal of a regional rivalry. The two East African teams met last year, with Kenya emerging victorious with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline before being eliminated by Cameroon in the final round.