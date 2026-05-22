Cristiano Ronaldo's Trophy Haul: Can He Catch Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Al Nassr trophy win has done little to close the gap on Lionel Messi, who still leads the all-time trophy count by a wide margin.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally secured his first piece of silverware with Al-Nassr FC, marking a significant milestone in his fourth season with the Saudi Arabian club.

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This victory represents his first major club trophy since winning the Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2021. The triumph brings Ronaldo's career total to 36 trophies for both club and country. While an impressive figure, it places him just outside the top 10 all-time trophy winners.

Where Does Cristiano Ronaldo Rank After Winning Trophy with Al-Nassr FC

He is now tied for 11th place alongside former teammate Angel Di Maria, as well as Sergio Busquets, Ryan Giggs, and Ibrahim Hassan.

For a time, the prospect of Ronaldo catching his longtime rival Lionel Messi in the trophy race seemed possible. However, with Messi still leading the all-time list by a considerable margin and Ronaldo now 41 years old, that gap appears increasingly difficult to close.

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This latest win ensures that Ronaldo has won at least one trophy at every club he has represented throughout his illustrious career, including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.

Messi shares a similar distinction, having lifted trophies with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami. Ronaldo has also enjoyed significant success on the international stage, leading Portugal to their historic first UEFA European Championship in 2016, followed by UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, both legendary players will be aiming to add one final, coveted trophy to their collections.

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Trophy Win with Al-Nassr FC

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Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a decisive brace to lead Al Nassr to a 4-1 victory over Damac, securing the Saudi Pro League title on the final day of the season and ending the longest trophy drought of his illustrious career.

This victory marks Al Nassr's first league championship since 2019 and the first Saudi title for Ronaldo, who joined the Riyadh-based club in late 2022.

The win saw them finish the season with 86 points, just two ahead of rivals Al Hilal, whose 1-0 victory over Al Fayha was not enough to deny Al Nassr the crown.

Ronaldo shared his excitement on social media, posting a video of himself with the trophy accompanied by the caption, "It means so much to us. Yalla Nassr!"

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The emotional weight of the moment was evident throughout the match. Teammate Joao Felix commented on the significance of the victory for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this," Felix told Sport TV. "Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day."

Ronaldo was visibly moved after scoring his first goal, a thunderous free-kick just past the hour mark, and was seen in tears again on the bench after being substituted late in the game.

"I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug [on the bench]. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done,” Felix added.