AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: How Harambee Stars Stack Up Against South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea

Harambee Stars will face South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but how do they measure up against their Group D opponents?

Harambee Stars were drawn in Group D of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea on Tuesday.

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Kenya, just like co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania, will play the qualifiers even though they are already qualified as hosts, and only one other team from Group D will seal their place.

While Harambee Stars avoided the ‘Group of Death’ they still have a tough task against their Group D opponents but how do they measure up to their rivals?

Eritrea

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There is no denying that Eritrea are the minnows in Group D and few are giving them a chance of sealing qualification to AFCON 2027.

FIFA Ranking

They are one of the lowest ranked teams in the world, sitting at position 184 on the FIFA ranking, 73 places below Kenya (111) and Harambee Stars, just like the other two, will fancy their chances.

Head-to-Head Record

Eritrea and Kenya have faced off 10 times with Harambee Stars winning on six occasions. However, Kenya’s last win over Eritrea was in December 2003, having won five and drawn one of their previous six.

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The Eritreans have dominated Harambee Stars in their last three meetings, winning all of them, including 2-1 and 1-0 victories in 2008 AFCON qualifiers before a shock 4-1 triumph in the CECAFA Senior Challenge in December 2019.

That should be food for thought for coach Benni McCarthy and his charges even if Eritrea have never qualified for AFCON.

Guinea

Guinea will present a totally different test to Kenya as they have AFCON pedigree, having qualified for 14 tournaments. However, they shockingly missed out on AFCON 2025, after reaching the quarter-finals in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2015 and 2023.

FIFA Ranking

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The 1976 AFCON runners-up are at position 80 on the FIFA ranking, and have some of the world’s top players like Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

Head-to-Head Record

However, Kenya will be confident of getting one over them as the two nations have an even record. In their eight meetings, each country has won four.

Their last meeting was in 2008 in a World Cup qualifier when Kenya won 2-0 at home before losing 3-2 away.

South Africa

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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy will come up against his country when Kenya faces South Africa and there is no doubt that Bafana Bafana are the favourites to top Group D.

FIFA Ranking

South Africa, currently at position 60 on the FIFA ranking, have been improving since veteran Belgian coach Hugo Broos took over in 2021 and finished third at AFCON 2023 before a Round of 16 exit last year.

Overall, Bafana Bafana have been to AFCON 12 times since their readmission to international football in 1992, winning the 1996 edition, before finishing second in 1998 and third in 2000.

With a team largely composed of local-based players, Broos has turned them into one of the top sides in Africa and should give Kenya a tough time although McCarthy will fancy his chances.

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Head-to-Head Record

Kenya have a poor record against South Africa as in their four meetings, they have lost three and drawn one. The two teams have never met in competitive fixtures but in the four friendlies, South Africa won 1-0 in September 1996 before a 1-1 draw in October 2002.