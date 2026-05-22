Benni McCarthy Defended Over Controversial Harambee Stars Call Ups for June Friendlies

The former Harambee Stars striker has defended coach Benni McCarthy's controversial squad selections ahead of Kenya's upcoming international friendlies.

Former Harambee Stars forward Paul "Modo" Kiongera has voiced his support for head coach Benni McCarthy, who has faced public criticism over his recent squad selection for Kenya's upcoming international friendlies in June.

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Benni McCarthy's list of players for the matches against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine has ignited debate among fans and pundits, primarily due to the exclusion of several in-form athletes.

Among the high-profile omissions is Murang’a SEAL striker Joe Waithira, the current top scorer in the SportPesa League with 17 goals.

Also left out was Power Dynamos forward Moses Shumah, who recently finished as the top scorer in the Zambia Super League while leading his club to the title.

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The decision to overlook Shabana FC goalkeeper Stephen Ochieng’, who has kept an impressive 16 clean sheets with two games remaining in the season, also drew scrutiny.

Paul Kiongera: Benni McCarthy Knows Best

Despite the controversy, Kiongera insists that the final say on player selection belongs exclusively to the head coach.

“I want to address the issue about call-ups. Some people are complaining about who should be called and who should not be called, but the issue of call-ups in the national team is the coach’s job,” Kiongera stated as quoted by Sportpesa News.

“He is the one who knows the players he wants, the ones he needs and those who fit into his playing style.”

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The former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards striker pointed out that such debates are a common feature in football globally and should not detract from the team's objectives.

“The issue of call-ups is everywhere. Even in our own national team, we have had it for many years, regardless of who the coach is,” he added.

“We have always heard claims that a coach has selected his friends or left out players who deserved to be included. But the only thing we can hold the coach accountable for is results.”

Kiongera urged supporters to give Benni McCarthy the time and space to build his team as Kenya looks ahead to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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“A coach can call up anyone he wants, but in the end, he must give us good results. In the AFCON qualifying group, we have a chance, so what matters most is how the team performs,” he said.

He also explained that squad selection involves more than just a player's current form, citing other factors like tactical fit and trust.

“There are many factors involved. A player may not be featuring regularly for his club, but the coach may feel he can still deliver what the team needs. There is also loyalty in football, and every coach has players he trusts.”