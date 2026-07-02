FKF Premier League Transfers: Confirmed Deals, Rumours and Outgoings

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi is among players on the move in this transfer window.

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi is among players on the move in this transfer window.

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With the FKF Premier League transfer window open, Pulse Sports details the deals that have been completed, who is a target and the players that have left their clubs.

The FKF Premier League transfer window has been open since June 21 with clubs having up to August 21, 2026 to complete their deals.

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Every top flight club is therefore in a race to bring in top talents that will help them achieve their objectives in the 2026-27 season while there are players looking for greener pastures and some deemed surplus to requirements.

Pulse Sports details all the transfer deals that have either been confirmed, rumoured to be in the pipeline as well as players who have departed their respective clubs ahead of the 2026-27 FKF Premier League season.

GOR MAHIA

Confirmed:

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Rumoured

Humphrey Katasi: AFC Leopards goalkeeper rumoured to have agreed a deal with Gor Mahia.

Bright Anukani: Gor Mahia reportedly closing in on Ugandan midfielder from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Daniel Sakari: Harambee Stars right-back is on his way to K’Ogalo from Kenya Police.

Patrick Essombe & Ebenezer Assifuah-Inkoom: Reported to be on their way out of Gor Mahia as per @KevinTeya.

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Enock Machaka: Midfielder has reportedly agreed to sign for K’Ogalo from Nairobi United.

Geoffrey Ochieng: As per Mozzart Sport, Kenya Police are close to signing the left-back.

Hansel Ochieng: Gor Mahia credited with interest in APS Bomet striker.

Siraj Mohammed: Reported to be on his way out after the end of KCB loan.

Outgoings: Enock Morrison (Al-Merrikh SC, Sudan), Philemon Otieno (End of contract), Ernest Wendo (End of contract)

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AFC LEOPARDS

Confirmed: Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda)

Rumoured

Humphrey Katasi: Goalkeeper reportedly set to join Gor Mahia.

Vincent Mahiga: Ingwe exploring possibilities of bringing back the defender as per @KevinTeya

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Musa Oundo: Midfielder on the radar of several Kenyan clubs.

Geoffrey Onyango: Kenya Police full-back attracting Ingwe’s interest.

Arok Payai: Mfalme FC striker reportedly among Ingwe’s targets after 25 goals last season.

Outgoings: Victor Omune (End of contract), Ken Owino (End of contract)

KENYA POLICE FC

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Confirmed:

Rumoured

Oliver Majaka: Reported to have signed for Police from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Daniel Sakari: The right-back is reportedly headed to Gor Mahia.

Geoffrey "Simiti" Ochieng: Reported to be on his way to Police from Gor Mahia.

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Victor Haki: Winger reportedly signed from Murang’a Seal.

Rial Beliew: Attacking midfielder among Police FC’s targets.

Kalifa Traore: Malian striker is a target of Kenya Police from Rwanda’s Gorilla FC.

Yves Koutiama: Police striker’s reported move to Yanga has collapsed as per @KevinTeya

Pavel Ndzila: Tusker goalkeeper on the radar of Kenya Police as per @KisengeMeshack

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Outgoings:

NAIROBI UNITED

Confirmed: Wycliffe Omondi (Shabana)

Rumoured

Enock Machaka: Midfielder on his way to Gor Mahia.

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Duncan Omala: The forward is rumoured to be attracting interest from other clubs.

Joseph Bate: The versatile player has reportedly joined Naibois.

Brian Mzee: Rumoured to be on his way out of Naibos.

Outgoings:

SHABANA

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Confirmed:

Rumoured

Gilbert Abala: Reported to be on his way out of the club.

Stephen Ochieng, Brian Michira, Kevin Omundi & Ezekiel Omuri: Attracting interest from Premier League rivals.

Bixente Otieno: Free agent goalkeeper on Tore Bobe’s radar after leaving Posta Rangers.

Outgoings: Wycliffe Omondi (Nairobi United) Erick Otieno (El Merreikh SC Bentiu, South Sudan)

KAKAMEGA HOMEBOYZ

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Oliver Majaka: Reported to have joined Kenya Police.

Clement Imbayi: Midfielder rumoured to have joined from Fortune Sacco.

Bixente Otieno: Tracking ex-Posta Rangers keeper who is a free agent.

Henry Omollo: Reportedly set to join Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers.

Christopher Koloti: The ex-Green Commandos striker is a target of Abana Abeingo.

Outgoings: Ibrahim Wanzala (End of contract)

KCB

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Jimmy Owili: Defender has reportedly agreed to sign from Mara Sugar.

Geoffrey Onyango: The bankers are keen to sign the full-back from Kenya Police.

Christopher Koloti: Ex-Leopards striker on KCB’s radar.

Boniphas Munyasa, Boniface Omondi, Tedja Wanumbi, Yafeesi Mubiru, Fadhil Masoud Mwanyimvua, Francis Kahiro, Francis Kahata, December Kisaka, Clyde Senaji and Nashon Alembi reported to be on their way out.

Outgoings: Rodgers Oporia Angal (End of contract), Nashon Alembi (Murang’a Seal)

MURANG’A SEAL

Confirmed: Nashon Alembi (KCB)

Rumoured

Victor Haki: Winger reportedly joined Kenya Police.

Outgoings: Joe Waithira (Jamus SC, South Sudan)

TUSKER FC

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Christopher Koloti: The brewers are reportedly keen on the striker.

Pavel Ndzila: Tusker goalkeeper on the radar of Kenya Police.

Musa Oundo: AFC Leopards midfielder on the radar of the brewers.

Hassan Beja: AFC Leopards winger also being tracked by Tusker.

Syphas Otieno: Migori Youth striker linked to Tusker.

Dennis Wanjala: Tusker future unclear after end of contract.

Outgoings:

APS BOMET

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Hansel Ochieng: Striker on the radar of Gor Mahia and Zambian clubs.

Arok Payai: The Mfalme FC striker is a target of the Bome-based side.

Edward Masembe: Defender on the radar of Kakamega Homeboyz and Kenya Police.

Outgoings:

MARA SUGAR

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Jimmy Owili: Rumoured to be on his way to KCB.

Robinson Musungu: Defender rumoured to be on the radar of AFC Leopards.

Outgoings: Kelvin Longbert, Samuel Guto, Byron Billy, Lameck Luhangala, Makame Mwalago

BANDARI

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Collins Maina: Bandari credited with an interest in the striker.

Payai Arok: Bandari credited with an interest in Mfalme FC striker.

Outgoings:

ULINZI STARS

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Outgoings:

MATHARE UNITED

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Thomas Wainaina: Left-back on the radar of Mathare after Bidco United’s relegation.

Outgoings:

POSTA RANGERS

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Collins Maina: Striker attracting interest of the mailmen.

Outgoings: Bixente Otieno (End of contract)

MIGORI YOUTH FC

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Syphas Otieno: Migori striker on the radar of Tusker FC.

Outgoings:

3K FC

Confirmed:

Rumoured

Arok Payai: Mfalme FC striker on the radar of FKF-PL new boys.

Joseph Bwire: Kiminini FC midfielder among targets for 3K FC.

Issa Emuria: The goalkeeper is a target after Bidco’s relegation.

Clem Imbayi: The club is also linked with the Fortune Sacco midfielder.

Outgoings: