AFCON 2027: LOC Chairman Explains Blueprint for Successful Hosting as Parliament Issues Warning

AFCON 2027 LOC chairman Nicholas Musonye has highlighted how Kenya can seamlessly host the continental tournament even as Parliament issues warning over delays.

Kenya's National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture has issued a stern warning to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Local Organising Committee (LOC), stating that no delays in meeting the country's hosting obligations will be tolerated.

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The parliamentary committee has instructed the LOC, chaired by Nicholas Musonye, to strictly follow the timelines set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This includes a sharp focus on major infrastructure developments like the Talanta Stadium. The committee is also demanding full accountability for funds spent on stadium consultancy services.

In his response, Musonye emphasised that successfully hosting Africa's premier football tournament is a national undertaking that requires a "whole-of-government" approach, rather than relying solely on the Ministry of Sports.

"AFCON is a huge, huge event in our history. For us to succeed, we have put inter-agency coordination together," Musonye stated.

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He explained that this model, proven effective by previous host nations, involves collaboration between various government ministries, county governments, and state agencies to ensure seamless planning and execution.

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"Governments, ministries, county government ministries and other coordinating agencies have come together," he noted. "AFCON has been implemented through a whole-of-government approach across the world, with ministries responsible for Sports, Interior, Health, Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Immigration, Treasury and Transport, together with government agencies and national organising committees."

Musonye argued that this integrated strategy allows different bodies to work concurrently, which speeds up implementation and facilitates prompt, coordinated decision-making on critical activities.

He detailed how each ministry has a specific role, from the Ministry of Interior handling security to the Ministry of Health managing medical services, with the Ministry of Sports acting as the central coordinator.

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The LOC chairman also expressed strong confidence in Kenya's ability to accommodate the large number of teams, officials, and fans expected for the tournament, highlighting the nation's robust hospitality industry as a key advantage.

"Accommodation and hospitality is where our strength is. We are one of the best countries in accommodation and hospitality," he affirmed. "So here, as chairman of the committee, I want to assure you we are on top of it."