AFCON 2027: CAF President Hints at a Special Opening Ceremony for Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has hinted at an unprecedented opening ceremony plan as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania prepare to co-host AFCON 2027.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr. Patrice Motsepe has confirmed a historic concept for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), revealing that co-hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania could each host their own opening ceremony celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during his inspection tour of East African host facilities, which included a visit to the Talanta Sports City in Nairobi, Motsepe addressed long-standing speculation about how the three nations will divide joint hosting duties.

Emphasising the importance of full readiness and stadium testing, the CAF chief outlined his vision for the East African showcase.

Demanding 100% Readiness and Stadium Testing by January

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrice Motsepe made it clear that CAF's operational and infrastructure standards remain non-negotiable. With the tournament set to draw billions of global viewers, the CAF President confirmed he will return to East Africa in January for a final inspection to ensure every host facility is fully operational and thoroughly tested.

Addressing the progress of infrastructure and the imperative of hosting preparatory matches, Patrice Motsepe outlined his expectations.

"When I come in January, it's got to be 100%. Because I need the testing of the stadiums. I need the stadiums. I'm told that Kenya wants to play Tanzania in one of the friendly matches…beautiful,” he said.

“And some naughty person was saying, whoever wins will host the opening match. Now, I don't know…it's beautiful. So if, as you said, we have three openings, because I want something special for all of our three countries. So we need to test."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learning Lessons from African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Reflecting on past tournament logistics, Patrice Motsepe pointed to CAF's rigorous approach during previous competitions as evidence that high standards deliver successful results.

He highlighted how delaying and properly timing events ensures host venues meet all required technical, broadcast, and fan-experience metrics.

Drawing direct parallels to the execution of the African Nations Championship, Motsepe stressed why technical perfection is paramount for AFCON 2027.

"That's why I emphasised- in fact, I overemphasised the chant. When there were problems and deficiencies and failures, we were not ready six months before February. I said, I'm moving it. And we had it in August, and we had the most successful chant in the history of the competition,” Patrice Motsepe added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But partly why I was insistent on the CHAN, because it was going to be a valuable learning experience for the most important sporting event on the African continent. The most important. Nothing comes anywhere near that. The AFCON."