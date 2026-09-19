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Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Co Face Fresh Uncertainty as Court Order Delays League Start Again

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 06:08 - 19 September 2026
Gor Mahia players. Image: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and other FKF Premier League clubs face fresh uncertainty after a new court order disrupted plans for the league’s resumption.
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The start of the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season has been plunged into chaos following two contradictory court orders issued on Friday evening.

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One ruling from the High Court in Kiambu has mandated the inclusion of Mombasa United in the new season's fixtures.

In contrast, another decision reportedly from the High Court in Murang'a has blocked the league from starting until outstanding promotion and relegation disputes are settled.

Contradictory Court Orders Deepen FKF Fixture Crisis

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In the Kiambu case, Justice Francis Kyungu Kyambia directed the FKF's League and Competitions Committee (LCC) to redraw the schedule to accommodate Mombasa United, who finished third in the previous season's National Super League (NSL).

"Pending the inter-partes hearing, the respondent (FKF) is hereby ordered to publish provisional revised fixtures to include Mombasa United as the eighteenth club and permit Mombasa United to participate in the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League," the court order stated.

Meanwhile, reports circulating on social media suggest the Murang'a High Court has postponed the league's commencement, demanding a promotion/relegation playoff between Mombasa United and Kariobangi Sharks be held first.

The league was scheduled to begin this weekend, September 19-20, with eight matches planned. However, neither Mombasa United nor Kariobangi Sharks were included in the original fixture list due to the ongoing dispute over their league status.

Promotion and Relegation Rules at the Heart of the Dispute

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The central issue stems from the 2025/26 season guidelines. Under these rules, Kariobangi Sharks, who finished 16th, were automatically relegated alongside Bidco United and Sofapaka. However, the club contests this, arguing that the 2019 rulebook entitles them to a playoff match against Mombasa United.

Adding to the confusion, the FKF circulated a letter on Friday, dated September 23 of the previous year, which stated that the 2019 guidelines would apply to the 2025/26 season. Curiously, that same letter also specified that the bottom three teams would face automatic relegation, with no mention of a playoff.

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