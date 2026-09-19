Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Coach Takes on DJ Khaled, Burna Boy in New Challenge

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has swapped the football touchline for the digital arena in a star-studded gaming championship.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has taken on an unusual challenge away from the football pitch, going head-to-head with some of Africa’s biggest sporting and entertainment names in the ongoing Crash Games World Championship.

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Benni McCarthy is among the six ambassadors competing in the inaugural online tournament hosted by SportyBet, trading his familiar role on the football touchline for a series of fast-paced digital games.

The South African coach is joined by compatriot and rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, Ivorian footballer Yan Diomandé and international entertainment heavyweights DJ Khaled and Burna Boy.

The competition began on September 14 and runs until October 4, with the participants battling across six different games.

From Harambee Stars Coach to Gaming Challenger

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McCarthy's involvement adds an interesting twist to his growing profile in Kenya. The former Manchester United coach was appointed to lead Harambee Stars and has since been at the centre of Kenya's football ambitions, but his latest assignment has little to do with tactics, formations or the pressure of the touchline.

Instead, he faces a different kind of competition in the digital arena. The championship features Rugby Blitz, Sporty Skills, Jet Golf by DJ Khaled, Sporty Jets by Burna Boy, Sporty Hero and LaLiga Penalty, giving the participants an opportunity to showcase skills outside their traditional sporting disciplines.

Benni McCarthy and Kolbe Add African Sporting Star Power

McCarthy and Kolbe's participation gives the competition a strong South African flavour, while Diomandé adds another African football connection.

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Their presence alongside DJ Khaled and Burna Boy has turned the event into a crossover between sport, music and online entertainment.

The six participants are competing for bragging rights in an event designed to bring together personalities from different sporting and entertainment backgrounds.

A sixth participant is also expected to be confirmed, completing the tournament's lineup.

Benni McCarthy's day job remains firmly rooted in football, where he is tasked with guiding Harambee Stars through their upcoming assignments.

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For now, however, the South African tactician finds himself in a very different contest, one where football tactics give way to quick reactions, digital skills and competition against some familiar African stars.