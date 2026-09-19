Ferdinand Omanyala Lands KSh12m Apartment in New Two-Year Deal

Ferdinand Omanyala has added a KSh12 million apartment to his growing portfolio after signing a new two-year partnership with R1 Africa.

Kenyan sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala has secured another major commercial partnership, signing a two-year deal with real estate developer R1 Africa that includes a new apartment valued at KSh12 million.

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The former African 100m champion becomes the latest high-profile athlete to partner with the property firm, with the agreement centred on shared values of excellence, performance and long-term growth.

Ferdinand Omanyala Adds Another Major Deal

Under the partnership, Omanyala has been gifted an apartment in Westlands, Nairobi, worth KSh12 million.

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The deal adds to the sprinter’s growing commercial profile and comes as he works his way back from an injury that brought his season to a difficult end.

R1 Africa describes itself as a diversified real estate developer focused on landmark projects across Africa, with an emphasis on design, sustainability and quality construction.

Ferdinand Omanyala: Injury Interrupts Impressive Season

Omanyala began his outdoor campaign in excellent form, winning the Addis Ababa Grand Prix in 9.98 seconds before clocking 9.96 to triumph at the Absa Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

He continued that momentum at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, where he anchored Kenya’s 4x100m team to a national record of 38.27 seconds. He later ran 9.95 for third place at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix.

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His biggest individual highlight came at the Shanghai Diamond League, where he won the 100m in 9.94 seconds after finishing second in Xiamen in 9.98.

However, the demanding schedule eventually caught up with him. His run of sub-10-second performances ended with an eighth-place finish in Rome, followed by a sixth-place finish in Paris.

It later emerged that Omanyala had been dealing with a developing stress fracture in his left heel. The injury also affected his Commonwealth Games title defence, where he failed to reach the final after finishing sixth in his semifinal heat in 10.19 seconds.